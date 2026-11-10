Department of Justice Sues Lyft Over Disability Access

Federal officials seek damages and policy changes over alleged passenger discrimination.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a federal lawsuit against Lyft, accusing the rideshare company and its drivers of refusing transportation to passengers with disabilities. The disability access case involves complaints from people who travel with trained service dogs or rely on mobility equipment, including wheelchairs that can be folded and stored inside vehicles. Federal officials are seeking $53 million in payments for individuals who reported being denied rides, along with changes to the company’s practices.

The complaint was filed on November 9, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. According to the federal agency, Lyft failed to provide equal transportation services to some passengers because of their disabilities. The department claims that riders have been turned away, charged fees after being denied service, and refused reasonable accommodations that would have allowed them to complete their trips.

The case involves Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal law passed in 1990 that requires businesses open to the public to provide equal access to people with disabilities. The law applies to private transportation companies and requires them to make reasonable accommodations for passengers who need assistance. Under these rules, rideshare drivers cannot refuse a passenger simply because the individual has a disability or travels with a trained service animal. Officials allege that Lyft drivers have repeatedly refused rides to people traveling with service dogs. Other complaints involve passengers who use wheelchairs or similar mobility equipment. The department claims that some drivers have declined to transport these individuals even when their equipment could be folded and placed inside the vehicle.

The complaint also describes situations in which passengers were charged cancellation fees after drivers refused to provide transportation. According to the government, riders should not have to pay for a canceled trip when the driver was responsible for refusing service because of the passenger’s disability. The department also alleges that Lyft failed to make reasonable changes to its rules and practices when accommodations were needed. One example involved passengers with mobility limitations who needed to sit in the front seat because of their physical needs. The government claims that Lyft did not always allow these requests, even when changing the seating arrangement could have made the ride possible. Federal officials argue that transportation companies must consider reasonable requests rather than applying standard rules in ways that prevent people with disabilities from using their services.

The DOJ is asking the court to order Lyft to stop the alleged conduct and change its policies to meet federal requirements. The requested changes include additional training for company employees and drivers so they understand their responsibilities when transporting passengers with disabilities. The government is also seeking financial payments for individuals who submitted complaints to Lyft or federal authorities and experienced the alleged treatment. In addition to the requested $53 million for affected passengers, the department wants Lyft to pay a separate financial penalty to address the broader public interest in preventing discrimination and ensuring equal access to transportation.

The disability access lawsuit does not represent a final court finding that Lyft violated the law. The allegations will be addressed through the federal court process. The DOJ is also encouraging individuals who believe their rights under disability access laws have been violated to submit complaints through its Civil Rights Division website.

Sources:

Justice Department Sues Lyft for Denying Rides to Passengers with Service Dogs, Wheelchairs

Lyft sued over alleged discrimination against riders with service dogs, wheelchairs

US sues Lyft, alleges discrimination against disabled riders