Despite Stiff Competition for Legal Talent, Shumaker Hires a Dozen Attorneys 

TOLEDO, OH—As reports show talent wars are threatening law firms, Shumaker has attracted and hired a dozen new attorneys to join its teams in Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

“Despite stiff competition for legal talent, Shumaker is successfully recruiting some of the best and most promising attorneys in the nation,” said Tom Dillon, Chairman of Shumaker’s Management Committee. “This is a testament to the trusted Shumaker brand and reputation.”

“Our firm is experiencing new growth across several sectors, and we project demand for legal services to remain strong in 2023,” said Jennifer Compton, Vice Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee. “By adding to our team, we are ensuring our clients have access to top legal talent to help them grow their businesses.”

Shumaker is pleased to announce the following new hires:

Charlotte, NC

Cameron Householder: Associate, Litigation and Disputes

Olivia C. Osburn: Associate, Health Law and Litigation and Disputes

Toledo, OH

Morgan R. Peters, Staff Attorney, Corporate, Tax and Transactions

Tremayne J. Hogue, Associate, Litigation and Disputes and Labor, Employment and Benefits

Daniel S. Roy, Associate, Real Estate and Development

Kathryn F. Young, Associate, Corporate, Tax and Transactions

Sarasota, FL

Raven K. Peters, Associate, Litigation and Disputes

W. Stafford Shaddy, Associate, Litigation and Disputes

Hanna M. Simonson, Associate, Litigation and Disputes

Tampa, FL

Reinaldo R. Gomez de la Vega, Associate, Corporate, Tax and Transactions

Elizabeth J. Kellar, Associate, Real Estate and Development

Charleston S.C.

Kevin R. Horton, Associate, Health Law and Litigation and Disputes

In August, Shumaker hired Colleen Miller as Director of Associate Recruitment to lead firm-wide associate recruitment and retention initiatives.

“Having a team dedicated and solely focused on recruitment and retention efforts is critical for the success of a company,” Colleen said. “Hiring a dozen attorneys is exciting momentum that we’ll continue to build upon in 2023.”

ABOUT SHUMAKER: Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve. Shumaker has offices in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina.