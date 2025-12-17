Did You Say “I Do” During the Pandemic? How COVID Couples Have Fared After 5 Years

Five years after COVID, couples who married during that era are writing a new chapter—one shaped not by crisis, but by informed, intentional choices.

When you said “I do” during the pandemic, you may have envisioned resilience, togetherness, and a shared future despite the chaos unfolding around the world. But as the years have passed, many couples who married during that time are realizing that their relationships face lasting challenges that continue to shape daily life.

You’re not alone. According to a 2023 study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, couples who began their marriages during COVID-19 reported higher early satisfaction but steeper declines over time, often due to prolonged stress, financial uncertainty, and shifting household roles. Five years later, those patterns remain visible, especially in high-cost, high-pressure states like California.

Why Pandemic Marriages Were Different

If you married during the pandemic, your relationship began under circumstances unlike any other. Lockdowns meant that newlyweds skipped the “normal” early years of social connection and independence. Many couples went straight from engagement to isolation, managing finances, job loss, and health anxiety under one roof.

For Californians, these pressures were especially intense. Extended lockdowns and soaring living costs pushed many couples to combine households or finances sooner than planned. While these decisions were practical at the time, they often set the stage for future disputes over property ownership, joint debt, or differing expectations about family roles.

NIH data confirms that couples who entered marriage during COVID were more likely to experience what researchers call “role entrapment”, when one spouse takes on disproportionate domestic or emotional labor, and to report feeling emotionally depleted rather than supported.

The Top Struggles Couples Report After Five Years

Family law attorneys throughout California have observed similar patterns in their practices. Pandemic marriages appear uniquely vulnerable to long-term stressors that strain even strong partnerships. Financial pressures remain a common theme, as many couples continue to carry debt from 2020–2021 or face the mounting cost of living. Even those who recovered professionally often find themselves weighed down by obligations such as SBA or PPP loans that still affect household finances.

Another frequent source of tension involves the uneven division of labor. The same study found that household imbalance, especially among dual-income couples who worked remotely—was one of the strongest predictors of marital dissatisfaction. When offices reopened and routines shifted again, many couples struggled to renegotiate who did what, both at home and at work.

Emotional distance has also become a hallmark of pandemic-era marriages. Years of stress and isolation left some spouses feeling disconnected, leading to what experts describe as “emotional disengagement.” Instead of turning to one another for comfort, partners often withdraw, argue, or feel more like roommates than life partners.

On top of that, shifting priorities have taken many couples by surprise. The pandemic caused widespread reevaluation of careers and personal goals, and in some marriages, one partner’s new ambitions no longer align with the other’s. Recognizing these challenges is not a sign of failure, it’s a reflection of the extraordinary conditions under which these relationships began.

Outside Stress and the Health of a Marriage

Outside stress—financial, professional, or family-related, has always been a strong predictor of marital strain. The pandemic magnified it. NIH researchers found that couples who faced multiple simultaneous stressors, such as job loss, health scares, caregiving responsibilities, or parenting under lockdown, were three times more likely to experience long-term dissatisfaction.

In California, where economic and housing pressures compound these issues, even small conflicts can quickly escalate. Over time, couples report shorter tempers, less patience, more frequent arguments about seemingly minor issues, declining intimacy, emotional withdrawal, and growing resentment over unequal burdens. Understanding how these external pressures affect your relationship is key to deciding whether to seek counseling, mediation, or legal advice.

SBA Loans, Business Stress, and Divorce Implications

For couples who own small businesses, pandemic-era relief programs introduced new complications. While SBA and PPP loans were critical for survival, they now factor into business valuations and debt division during California divorces.

Because California is a community property state, loans taken during marriage may be treated as shared debt, even if only one spouse applied. Determining true business value today often requires reviewing financial records from before and after the pandemic, tracing loan forgiveness, and assessing tax impacts. A knowledgeable family law attorney can help document and trace PPP, EIDL, or SBA loans; separate marital from business assets; account for tax and forgiveness implications; and ensure an equitable division of assets and liabilities.

Lingering Health Challenges and Long COVID

Another long-term impact identified in the NIH study involves health-related strain. Couples managing chronic illness or long COVID symptoms often face reduced earning capacity, higher medical costs, and emotional fatigue, all of which influence support and custody arrangements.

Under California law, courts may consider each spouse’s health and earning ability when determining spousal or child support. In certain cases, couples opt for legal separation instead of divorce so one spouse can maintain health insurance coverage while both establish clear financial boundaries.

Parenting, Custody, and Children’s Post-Pandemic Needs

Children who spent their formative years during lockdown continue to show academic and emotional effects. NIH researchers note that school-age children exposed to extended remote learning have higher rates of anxiety, shorter attention spans, and delayed social development. These challenges can complicate custody and educational decisions, especially when parents disagree about the best ways to support their child.

California courts prioritize a child’s best interests, which include stability, structure, and access to educational resources. Mediation, parenting coordination, and educational assessments can help parents collaborate rather than litigate as they address their children’s evolving needs.

Moving Forward: Legal Guidance for Pandemic Couples

Whether your goal is to strengthen your marriage or to explore separation, legal clarity provides peace of mind. Understanding your financial and parental rights today can prevent costly disputes in the future.

An experienced family law attorney can help clarify ownership of property purchased during the pandemic, navigate complex debt and business valuations, and adjust custody and support arrangements to reflect post-pandemic realities. Mediation remains a valuable option for couples seeking resolution without the added strain of litigation.

Five years after COVID, couples who married during that era are writing a new chapter—one shaped not by crisis, but by informed, intentional choices. With compassionate legal guidance, you can move forward with confidence and stability, no matter which path you choose.