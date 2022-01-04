The Difference Between Harassing Communications and Sexual Harassment in Kentucky

Kentucky has a law against “harassing communications.” This is when someone uses written, telephone, or digital communications to intimidate, harass, annoy, or alarm another person.

Kentucky has a number of laws that prevent harassment. Harassment can take many forms, and it can occur inside and outside of the workplace. It can also happen within schools and other institutions. Furthermore, harassment can be of a sexual or non-sexual nature. It can be discriminatory based on belief systems or identity, or it can be gender-based. Harassment can occur in person, and it can also occur in the digital world. With so many different types of harassment, it can be difficult to figure out how to move forward if you’ve experienced this firsthand.

If you've been sexually harassed in your workplace, the solution is relatively straightforward. These incidents form the basis of civil suits, which means abusers do not actually face criminal charges. Instead, they are sued for damages incurred by the victim. While this might seem a little disappointing for those who want to hold abusers accountable, civil suits do penalize harassers considerably — albeit in a financial manner.

Sexual Harassment Lawsuits are Civil Cases

The term “sexual harassment” usually refers to incidents within the workplace. Alternatively, sexual harassment can occur in schools. These incidents form the basis of civil suits, which means abusers do not actually face criminal charges. Instead, they are sued for damages incurred by the victim. While this might seem a little disappointing for those who want to hold abusers accountable, civil suits do penalize harassers considerably — albeit in a financial manner. Kentucky has its own sexual harassment policy.

Harassment is a Separate Crime in Kentucky

Kentucky also has various harassment laws. If you file charges against an abuser under these laws, they will face criminal charges. For example, Kentucky has a law against “harassing communications.” This is when someone uses written, telephone, or digital communications to intimidate, harass, annoy, or alarm another person. A considerable portion of this law is dedicated to communications between students meant to shame or humiliate. Because of this, the law is considered a cyber-bullying law by many. If someone is found guilty of harassing communications, they face a Class B misdemeanor.

Workplace Harassment can Involve Both Criminal Charges and Civil Suits

It’s worth mentioning that in many cases, workplace harassment can involve both criminal charges and civil suits. For example, if a harasser sent sexually inappropriate texts to a co-worker after repeatedly being asked to stop, they could potentially be sued under Kentucky’s sexual harassment laws and face charges for “harassing communications.”

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

Harassment can be a civil or criminal offense, but you always have the right to take legal action. Regardless of where or under what circumstances your harassment took place, your attorney can guide you towards a positive outcome.