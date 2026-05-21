The Difference Between WTCHP and VCF

Today, most claimants in these programs are people who worked, lived, or went to school in lower Manhattan from 2001 through 2002 and who have since been diagnosed with any type of cancer.

For NYC downtown workers, residents, students, and responders who were physically (e.g., any cancer) or emotionally (e.g., PTSD) impacted in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, there are two federal programs to help with medical needs and to provide financial compensation: The World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP) and the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF), The WTCHP provides medical monitoring and treatment, while the VCF provides monetary compensation. Today, most claimants in these programs are people who worked, lived, or went to school in lower Manhattan from 2001 through 2002 and who have since been diagnosed with any type of cancer. The post-9/11 dust and fumes are a proven cause of 70+ different types of cancer.

What is the WTCHP?

The WTCHP is a federally funded program that provides medical monitoring and treatment for those who were directly affected by the disaster. To be eligible for the program, an individual must have been present at one of the 9/11 attack sites (for NYC, south of Houston Street, and parts of Brooklyn Heights) at some point between September 11, 2001, and May 30, 2002. The program is open to rescue and recovery workers as well as individuals who lived, worked, or went to school in the exposure areas.

What is the VCF?

The VCF is a federally funded program that provides monetary compensation to those who were directly affected by the 9/11 disaster either on 9/11 or since then have gotten sick with almost any type of cancer, including skin cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and over 70 other types of cancer. Compensation is provided to individuals (or a personal representative of a deceased individual) who were present at one of the 9/11 attack sites on September 11, 2001, or the months following and who have since been diagnosed with a 9/11-related illness. The VCF is not limited to first responders. Compensation is also available to those who worked or volunteered in construction, clean-up, and debris removal, as well as people who lived, worked, or went to school in the exposure zone.

Key Differences Between the WTCHP and VCF

Though both programs were created in response to the 9/11 attack, there are key differences between the WTCHP and the VCF.

Who the Program is Administered By

The WTCHP is administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while the compensation from the VCF is administered by the Department of Justice.

What the Program Provides

The WTCHP provides medical monitoring and treatment for those affected by the events of 9/11. The VCF provides monetary compensation to those affected by the disaster.

Who the Program Serves

The 9/11 Exposure Zone is an area of Lower Manhattan that extends south from Houston Street and covers a 1.5-mile radius around the Ground Zero attack site. This zone is made up of two areas determining which program a 9/11 victim may be eligible for:

WTCHP: Beginning at Houston Street and extending south, covering a 1.5-mile radius around the WTC, including a portion of western Brooklyn

VCF: South from Canal Street and west of Clinton Street, covering all of Lower Manhattan south of those boundaries or along the routes of debris removal, including barges, bus depots, and the Fresh Kills landfill in Staten Island

Both the WTCHP and the VCF also serve those present at the Pentagon or the Shanksville, PA site on September 11, 2001, or in the months following. Both programs serve rescue and recovery workers as well as those who lived, worked, or went to school in the affected areas.

Deadlines to Apply

VCF

There are separate deadlines for registration and filing a claim with the VCF. Registration preserves your right to file a claim in the future. According to the VCF, registration must be submitted within two years of the date that the WTCHP “certified” a cancer or other condition as eligible for treatment. As a practical matter, this means that if you (or a deceased loved one) never participated or treated in the WTCHP, then it is NOT too late to register and file a claim for VCF compensation. The deadline for filing a VCF claim is October 1, 2090.

WTCHP

You are already enrolled in the WTCHP if:

You are a NYC responder or volunteer and were enrolled in the WTC Medical Monitoring and Treatment Program (MMTP);

You are a member of the Fire Department of New York (active or retired) and were enrolled in the MMTP; or

You are a community member and were enrolled in the WTC Environmental Health Center Community Program on or before December 31, 2010.

Other survivors and responders will need to apply through the WTCHP online application system or download an application form to print out and mail or fax. There is no deadline for application to the Health Program.

If you are navigating the process of registering with the WTCHP or filing a VCF claim, the experienced 9/11 attorneys at Hansen & Rosasco, LLP can help you understand the differences between the WTCHP and the VCF, including the different eligibility requirements, deadlines, processes, and required documentation. We will also help you coordinate between these two programs as well as other benefits that may be available to you. Our dedicated 9/11 attorneys are here to help– contact us today.