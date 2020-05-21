Digital Marketing: The Future of Cannabis

People are constantly looking for cannabis and businesses operating in this industry have the opportunity and the potential to reach the peak of success more than ever

The cannabis industry is currently one of the leading industries in terms of growth. The number of people interested in operating in this industry is increasing day by day. The legalization of cannabis in many countries around the world has drawn the attention of investors, hence stimulated many companies to start their own start-up cannabis businesses.

Since the industry is very big, it has its ups and downs as well as its battles. One of the biggest challenges is promoting your cannabis products and company.

But, despite the battles or challenges, there are still many possibilities. The advancement of modern technology and social media has facilitated many things in human life, among them, the selling of products.

How Can Digital Marketing Help Cannabis Businesses?

In recent years, digital marketing has constantly fulfilled the needs of many customers and different brands around the world. Nowadays, through digital marketing, various companies are able to operate in the market with a small advertising budget and gain financial stability.

The number of companies selling cannabis has also increased significantly in recent years leading to a competitive cannabis market. It is estimated that there will be a higher demand for hemp and CBD in the future. According to Hemp Business Journal, by 2020, the demand for CBD will increase more and the market will grow to $2.1 billion.

Therefore, the future of cannabis might be digital marketing – cannabis is mainly bought online and there is a considerable number of online stores as well as marketing agencies for cannabis-related businesses in the market today. But, there are some rules you should follow and be aware of what is allowed and what is not.

Some of the biggest Internet pages do not allow marketing of cannabis. Something you want to know before starting your cannabis-related business is the age of people you want to target. Knowing why people buy your product will massively help you in promoting them. There are many reasons why people buy these products. There are many adults who buy it for medical purposes as well as for personal entertainment, so you might want to target people at that age.

Use of Social Media for Cannabis Marketing

Cannabis-related brands can flourish in the world of digital marketing using several strategies.

Public Relations

Social Media

SEO strategies

One of the first strategies used to develop and grow your cannabis brand is Public Relations and Media. Various journals establish special teams to cover only cannabis-related events.

When it comes to cannabis marketing on social media, one of the first things we might be thinking of is Instagram. We bring you some tips for successful marketing through Instagram:

Use customer engagement strategies.

Focus on the organic reach if you don’t have enough budgets to pay for advertising.

Create your own trusted network of influencers who can show your brand to their audiences.

Create content that enhances business growth, using hashtags.

Find creative ways to encourage users and make them love your page.

Use Videos, Live, Cannabis Shows.

Another good strategy to attract customers and advertise your business is doing it through Facebook. Here are some tips for marketing on Facebook:

Respond to customers as soon as possible, this gives them a good experience.

Don’t forget the power of videos, live, and good content.

Inform the audience about your latest offers.

Create the opportunity for questions and answers on your page.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Twitter, what can bring success to your brand is media relations, because Twitter is a social network known as a place of news and information. The same strategies can be used for marketing on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Blogs, Websites, etc., using also visuals, optimization, as well as paid promotion.

Conclusion

