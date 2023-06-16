Disability Management Employer Coalition Names Incoming Chief Executive Officer 

Bass is a nationally recognized disability and absence management expert.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC), which serves more than 18,000 absence and disability management professionals in the U.S. and Canada, has named Bryon Bass, CLMS, incoming chief executive officer (CEO) for the Association. An experienced industry leader and a DMEC member since 1996, Bass has served on the DMEC Executive Advisory Board and the DMEC Employer Advisory Council, won the DMEC Partnership Award in 2009, and starts his role as incoming CEO on June 1, 2023.

“We are excited to welcome Bryon into this leadership role for DMEC,” said Kevin Curry, DMEC board chairman. “He is a strategic leader, who is well-respected within the community. The Board is confident in Bryon’s ability to extend DMEC’s influence and build on its 31-year history in the integrated absence and disability management field.”

Bass was previously senior vice president, workforce absence and disability practice leader for Sedgwick, a global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits, and integrated business solutions, where he oversaw disability and absence management product strategy, innovation, standards and compliance, and product line best practices.

Prior to joining Sedgwick, he served as director of integrated disability management at Pacific Gas and Electric.

Bass is a nationally recognized disability and absence management expert. In addition to articles and speaking engagements that address state and local leave laws, mental health, return to work, and related topics, he regularly contributes to white papers and other industry articles and studies that help set the absence and disability management framework for employers and policymakers.

“I’m excited to join a thriving organization that is a trusted resource for so many in the industry,” said Bass. “DMEC has always been a beacon for absence and disability professionals, who see DMEC not only as the destination for industry education, but also as a supportive family. The education, networking, and support I find among DMEC members is unparalleled, and I’m eager to help chart a successful path forward!”

Terri L. Rhodes, CLMS, CCMP, CPDM, MBA, DMEC’s current CEO, has led the organization since 2015, and will facilitate the transition through Dec. 31, 2023.

During her eight years as CEO, Rhodes expanded DMEC’s influence as an industry leader, and the Association reported triple-digit membership growth, developed the Certified Leave Management Specialist designation program and a popular microcredential course series, launched a new absence plan design benchmarking survey and dashboard, ensured support for members during the pandemic, and more. She will continue to support DMEC and the industry in various roles in the years to come.

”Bryon was the best choice for DMEC’s next CEO; his passion and dedication to DMEC matches my own, and that is a tall order,“ said Rhodes. “Bryon has a good understanding of DMEC’s mission and vision — having served as a volunteer for many years on various DMEC boards and committees. I look forward to watching Bryon and the DMEC team take the organization forward to meet the challenges and changes in our industry.”

About DMEC

The Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC) is the only association dedicated to providing focused education, knowledge, and networking for absence and disability professionals. Through its education programs, DMEC delivers trusted strategies, tools, and resources to minimize lost work time, improve workforce productivity, and maintain legally compliant absence and disability programs. Visit www.dmec.org for more information.