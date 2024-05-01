DMEC Announces Virtual Conference to Elevate Compliance Strategies and Enhance Organizational Culture

San Diego – The Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC) will present six of the top-rated sessions from its well-attended 2024 DMEC FMLA/ADA Employer Compliance Conference in a virtual format on May 8. This exclusive, one-day event offers employers and human resources (HR) professionals the chance to engage in valuable compliance education including a discussion about the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) less than a month after final regulations were published.

Presentations will delve into the complexities of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), PWFA, remote work challenges, and more. Participants will receive expert guidance on handling challenging compliance scenarios, fostering inclusive workplace cultures, and staying current with evolving compliance trends to mitigate risks and help ensure employee success.

“Integrated disability and absence management (IDAM) professionals face increasingly high stakes with compliance issues and need timely updates and insights from experts, which is why DMEC continues to offer this high-value content in a virtual setting,” says DMEC Chief Executive Officer Bryon E. Bass, CLMS. “While noncompliance can carry six-figure penalties, it also affects every aspect of an employer’s success from recruitment and retention to employee morale, productivity, and profitability. This is an incredibly nuanced field that requires ongoing education and training to ensure a people-first approach that leads to success on every level.”

Hear Bass and other subject matter experts from DMEC discuss compliance challenges and share takeaways from the in-person compliance conference in Dallas in this DMEC podcast episode.

For the last 32 years, DMEC has helped IDAM professionals address complex legal requirements and foster a more inclusive, productive workforce to help employees stay at work and return to work as soon as possible. Innovative and savvy professionals are drawn to participate in this forum to access a one-stop- shop for valuable tools, timely resources, and interactive knowledge-sharing opportunities with the best and brightest in the field. These seasoned professionals offer their expertise on the ever-changing landscape of regulatory compliance and are dedicated to raising the bar for their organization’s compliance practices and workplace culture.

We encourage all interested professionals to share this highly anticipated event with their networks. Promotional materials are available for distribution on various communication channels to help you spread the word.