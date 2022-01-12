Do I Have to Use My Settlement to Pay Off Medical Expenses After a Mississippi Truck Accident?

If your insurance cannot cover your medical expenses (or if you have no insurance), healthcare providers may file a lien against your claim.

If you’re receiving a lucrative settlement for your personal injury lawsuit in Mississippi, you might be wondering whether you will be forced to use that money for your medical expenses. What if you used it for something else? What if you took that money and purchased a new sports car or a mansion? Is there anything that can stop you from doing this? After all, it’s your money. Why should anyone be able to control how you spend it?

If you have questions such as these, it makes sense to consult with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney. If you have been injured in a semi-truck accident in Mississippi, you may already be planning out how you’re going to spend your settlement. An attorney can help you understand exactly how your settlement will be distributed, and this will allow you to plan more effectively for the future.

Understanding How Medical Expenses are Paid For

If you cannot afford your medical treatment after a semi-truck accident, healthcare providers will treat you and allow you to pay later. This may leave you with significant medical debts, but your settlement can cover these expenses when you receive it. Things become slightly more complicated if you have health insurance, as this may cover a significant portion of your total expenses. In some cases, your insurance policy can cover all of your medical expenses. Even though these medical expenses are paid for by your insurer, you can still take legal action and receive a settlement.

Medical Liens

If your insurance cannot cover your medical expenses (or if you have no insurance), healthcare providers may file a lien against your claim. This means that when you get your settlement, you will have to pay off your debts before you can actually get your hands on your settlement. In some cases, this can leave you with relatively few remaining funds, especially since you also need to factor in legal fees and costs. However, the good news is that your medical costs will be paid for.

What If I’m Insured?

If your health insurance policy covers the cost of your medical expenses, it may be possible to receive compensation for these medical expenses through a settlement (even though these costs were already paid by your insurer). However, your insurer can then take legal action to recover these funds, since they paid for your medical expenses.

Planning for your financial future after receiving a settlement becomes easier when you work with a qualified truck accident attorney.