Do I Need a Lawyer After an Accident in Oregon?

When you’re involved in a serious accident, your health is your priority. No one takes the time to think how their immediate actions may impact their chances of getting the damages they are entitled to. While this is totally understandable, it may unfortunately spell financial ruin for you and your family. If you live in Oregon and you were recently involved in some type of accident caused by someone’s negligence, you should get in touch with a Portland accident attorney to understand what your rights are and how you can protect those rights.

What to do after an accident in Oregon?

Here are a few dos and don’ts to keep in mind if you’re injured in an accident.

See a doctor

The most important thing is to see a doctor as soon as possible. You need to have your injuries well-documented if you want to maximize the chances of making a successful personal injury claim later on. Even if you don’t feel particularly bad in the immediate aftermath of the accident, go to the ER or see your personal doctor. Keep in mind that the shock of an accident will trigger a rush of adrenaline through your body and this might mask the pain. If you have a back injury or spine damage, it’s possible you’ll only start experiencing pain after a few days, or even weeks and it will be hard to prove that your health issues were caused by the accident. Or at least that’s what your insurance adjuster might say.

Talk to a lawyer

If you look up Oregon accident lawyers, you can schedule a free consultation. They will hear you out and examine your medical record to determine if you do have a claim and what to do about it. Don’t worry, a trustworthy accident lawyer will take the time to visit you in the hospital or at home if need be.

If the circumstances of your accident are unclear and it’s difficult to assess liability, they will conduct their own investigation. For instance, if you were injured in a car crash, they will examine the police report, visit the site of the crash and talk to eyewitnesses. The most difficult investigations concern truck accidents, because more than one party may be liable for damages. Your accident lawyer will want to see whether the trucking company can be held accountable in any way.

Do not talk to the insurance company without a lawyer by your side

No matter how sympathetic they might seem, you need to understand that the guys at the insurance company are not your friends. They will be looking for any pretext they could use to minimize the value of your claim. If, for instance, you tell your insurance adjuster you’re feeling much better, this can easily be used to minimize the value of your claim. Any admission of guilt will also cost you a lot of money.

If your insurance company is pressuring you into making a recorded statement, do not agree to it without a trusted lawyer by your side. Anything you say can be misinterpreted and twisted to make it look like you’re to blame for what happened.

Also, bear in mind that the state of Oregon uses the modified comparative fault rule, which means that you can recover damages from a car accident even if you were partly to blame.