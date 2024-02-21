Do You Need a Lawyer When Injured by a Drunk Driver?

You will soon realize that the insurance company does not have your best interests in mind and has an army of lawyers working for them. Level the playing field by getting an attorney to represent you.

Drinking and driving has been an important issue affecting society for many decades now. However, despite all efforts to put an end to this problem, there are still many accidents involving impaired drivers. If you have been involved in an accident with a drunk driver and have been injured, you may be wondering whether you can handle the case on your own or if you need to hire a team of injury advocates in Madison.

The question is not whether you need a lawyer when you are dealing with injuries since the law does not state that you cannot pursue compensation on your own. The question is whether your injuries and their accompanying pain will leave you with enough time and energy to focus on a legal claim when you should be concerned with your health recovery.

Start By Protecting Your Legal Rights

Everything you do immediately after the accident could have an impact on your legal rights. This is why it is so crucial to be well-informed before the accident happens. Here is what you need to know.

Call 911

After being in an accident with a drunk driver you must first check that you and your passengers are safe. If there are injuries, call 911 and request an ambulance to the scene. The injured parties will be transported to the nearest emergency room to be treated.

Call the Police

You can also use the 911 call to get the police to the accident scene. Even if you are uninjured, you must remain by your vehicle until the police arrive and create an accident report. When you are asked questions, answer politely and to the point. The police do not need to hear your speculations about what provoked the accident. What’s more, by saying too much you might end up incriminating yourself. You should get a copy of the police report for the insurance company and your lawyer.

Exchange Information

Depending on the state of the other driver and their ability to communicate coherently, get their contact information, their insurance policy, and the details of their car like its make, model, and license plate.

Document the Scene

Use your phone to take pictures of your injuries, the cars and their position on the road, and anything you believe might have contributed to the crash. As soon as possible, write down everything that you remember, including the day, time, and location of the accident, and anything you do not want to forget. While at the scene, if there are around, get their contact information of any witnesses and testimonies should you need to use them in the future if you decide to file a claim.

Call Your Insurance Company

It is important to let your insurance company know about the accident right away. They will want to know what happened and will have an insurance adjuster get in touch with you. Before agreeing to any payouts, talk to an accident attorney. They are expert negotiators and will fight for the maximum compensation to which you are entitled.

Get a Medical Checkup

Regardless of how severe you believe your injuries to be, it is essential to have a healthcare provider examine you after an accident. You might have hidden injuries or internal bleeding, which could have grave consequences if they are left untreated.

How An Attorney Can Help

When you are dealing with painful injuries that require extensive medical care, you are not only unable to go back to work but your financial situation might deteriorate. However, you will have little time if any to devote to the legal aspect of your case.

Although you are not required to work with an attorney, by law having a knowledgeable and experienced legal professional fighting for your rights can give you time to take care of your health. You will soon realize that the insurance company does not have your best interests in mind and has an army of lawyers working for them. Level the playing field by getting an attorney to represent you. An experienced personal attorney will build a strong case for your defense and have the necessary skills to successfully negotiate with the insurance company on your behalf. If the settlement negation with the insurance is unsuccessful, your attorney can help you file a lawsuit and settle your case in court.