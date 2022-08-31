Do You Qualify for a Hernia Mesh Lawsuit in Louisiana?

If you have been struggling for years with complications from your hernia repair surgery, maybe it’s not just bad luck, fate, or anything wrong with you. All your problems may be caused by the hernia mesh that was used to strengthen the damaged tissue, in which case you may be entitled to compensation for all your suffering. You are certainly not alone. In Louisiana, there are thousands of cases just like yours.

If you’re in such a situation, you should schedule a free consultation with a seasoned hernia mesh lawyer in Louisiana to see if you have a case and who you can sue.

How do you qualify for a hernia mesh lawsuit?

Hernia mesh lawsuits fall under defective drugs and medical equipment litigation. Most problems are caused by the mesh used in hernia repair surgery, rather than the skill of your doctor.

You may be able to file a lawsuit if:

You had a hernia repair surgery and the doctor put in some type of mesh

You have experienced complications, which may or may not have required additional surgery

You suffered injuries that resulted in financial loss or other damages

What are the main complications caused by defective hernia mesh?

The main problems reported by the tens of thousands of people around the country who have filed hernia mesh lawsuits include:

The recurrence of the hernia

Device migrating to other parts of the body

Adhesions

Bacterial infections

Obstructions

Organ puncture, including bowel perforation

Allergic reactions

Death

In many cases, there was no other option but to have the hernia mesh removed.

The FDA first approved hernia meshes five decades ago, but the scandal only broke out in the early 2000s as more and more people started complaining of the debilitating complications they have suffered.

In 2010, the FDA recalled several types of hernia meshes after it was discovered they were counterfeit. Check out if the mesh used for your surgery was counterfeit or not. (All the information on the exact type of mesh used should be in your medical file.)

On the other hand, there have been numerous problems with other types of hernia mesh as well. In many cases, patients have complained the device broke down causing tearing of other organs or tissue, or that the coating on the mesh did not prevent adhesions.

If you are unsure what the problem was with your mesh, talk to a lawyer specializing in defective medical equipment and they may refer you to an expert to examine your case.

Medical experts have been warning for years that the use of mesh in inguinal hernia repair surgery can cause chronic groin pain. They asked their fellow surgeons to stop using it, but to no avail.

If you’ve been suffering from chronic pain for years, it’s time someone paid for that.

How much is my hernia mesh claim worth?

If you search the Internet, you may find experts saying the average payout for this type of claim is $50-80,000. Keep in mind that’s an average figure. Only a lawyer with many years of expertise in this field can tell you how much your claim is worth.

The compensatory damages you may be entitled to depend on the severity of your injuries. You can seek damages for your medical expenses and your lost wages, but you can also seek compensation for your mental and physical pain. In Louisiana, there is no cap on pain and suffering damages caused by a defective product.

