Doctor Wrote Pill Prescriptions for Patients Without Treating Them

Doctor is sentenced for writing prescriptions without seeing patients.

According to court documents, Dr. Timothy F. Shawl, 62, of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, wrote prescriptions for controlled substances totaling more than 20,000 oxycodone pills for patients without seeing them. One of the patients died in his care because the physician chose to prescribe without a medical exam. As part of his guilty plea, Shawl also admitted that patients typically picked up an envelope with their prescription from the receptionist at his office.

More than four in five doctors, in fact, have actually reported they’ve, too, prescribed medicine for a family member or friend without a physical exam. “Writing a prescription for a relative or friend, however well intentioned, often risks skirting a physician’s responsibility to uphold the standard of care,” according to Richard J. Baron, MD, president and chief executive officer, American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and the ABIM Foundation. “There’s a core authority and responsibility that we have. We are licensed and have the authority and ability to write prescriptions. But we have the responsibility to do that consistent with professional standards.”

“By prescribing controlled substances to patients without any medical oversight, the defendant violated his professional and moral obligation to his patients,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The defendant’s conduct had devastating consequences including to at least one patient who suffered an overdose and death as a result of the defendant’s prescriptions. The Department of Justice is committed to combating the opioid epidemic and that includes prosecuting the people who enable it.”

“The defendant neglected his sworn responsibility to do no harm and recklessly contributed to the nation’s opioid epidemic,” said Acting Assistant Director Jay Greenberg of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “The human consequences in these cases are tragic, and the FBI is devoted to investigating doctors who prescribe controlled substances without legitimate medical reason to do so. Rest assured, the FBI will work tirelessly with our partners to bring justice to victims and those who have tragically lost loved ones because of unlawful distribution.”

“This case underscores the Justice Department’s commitment to combatting the opioid crisis,” said United States Attorney Krueger in late 2019. “Far too many Wisconsinites have seen loved ones suffer from an opioid addiction or, worse, an overdose. Because the path to addiction often begins with prescription opioids, we are committed to investigating and prosecuting prescribers like Kotsonis who deal drugs behind the façade of medical practice.”

In July of last year, Susan Moyer, 58, the former co-owner and office manager of the Compassionate Care Clinic in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was also sentenced to one year in prison for illegal oxycodone distribution. According to court records, Moyer and her co-defendant, Steven Kotsonis, M.D., operated the clinic as a “pill mill, issuing baseless prescriptions for high doses of oxycodone and other opioids in exchange for cash.” A least two patients overdosed on oxycodone and died as a result.

Moyer was not a licensed health professional and had no medical training. Despite this, she wrote prescriptions, which Kotsonis would sign without actually seeing the patient. The case is very similar to Shawl’s.

“Individuals frequently obtained prescriptions at the Compassionate Care Clinic without being examined or having their vitals (i.e., height, weight, blood pressure) taken during their visit,” court records indicate. During an office visit to the Compassionate Care, Moyer was recorded by undercover investigators referring to herself as the “Oxy Czar.”

Sources:

Pennsylvania Doctor Pleads Guilty to Unlawfully Distributing Oxycodone to His Patients

The risks of informal prescribing, and how to avoid them

Federal Judge Sentences “Pill Mill” Co-owner to Prison