DOJ Charges 11 Illegals in $1.4M Benefit Fraud Crackdown

Agents charge 15 people in Massachusetts in public benefits fraud scheme.

Federal authorities have charged 15 people in Massachusetts in connection with an alleged fraud scheme involving more than $1.4 million in public benefit fraud. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the group includes 11 foreign nationals accused of being in the country illegally and four United States citizens. Investigators say the cases involve several government assistance programs, including food assistance, health coverage, disability payments, housing benefits, and unemployment assistance.

The arrests are part of a larger effort to uncover fraud involving taxpayer-funded programs. Officials said the cases were identified during a recent enforcement operation that examined claims concerning public benefits across Massachusetts. Prosecutors alleged that some of the defendants used stolen identities, false documents, or inaccurate information to receive benefits they were not eligible to collect. In many cases, authorities claim the fraud continued for years, resulting significant financial losses to government programs.

One defendant, a Framingham resident, allegedly obtained more than $546,000 through several benefit programs. Prosecutors stated the individual received health care, Social Security, housing, and food assistance benefits through fraudulent means while also using another person’s identity. Charges include passport fraud, identity theft, and food assistance fraud. Another defendant, a New Hampshire resident, has been accused of making false statements that resulted in more than $300,000 in improperly received benefits. Among those charged are individuals living in Worcester, Somerville, Lynn, Allston, Haverhill, Mattapan, Quincy, and other Massachusetts communities. In some cases, authorities have not yet confirmed the true identities of the suspects and are referring to them as John Doe because investigators believe they were living under stolen identities.

Officials described the arrests as the beginning of a wider campaign against benefit fraud in Massachusetts. U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said public assistance programs are intended to help people who legitimately need food, health care, and financial support. She stated that those accused in the cases allegedly received benefits they were not entitled to collect, taking resources away from programs funded by taxpayers. Investigators added that the operation uncovered more than $1 million in suspected fraud during a short enforcement period, pointing directly to the damage caused by identity theft. In addition to financial losses, victims whose personal information is used in fraudulent applications can face long-term problems involving credit records, government documents, and medical information.

The charges carry a wide range of possible penalties if defendants are convicted. Depending on the offense, federal law allows prison sentences ranging from several years to decades, along with supervised release and substantial fines. Aggravated identity theft charges can add mandatory prison time beyond penalties for other offenses. The cases come just months after federal officials created new teams dedicated to investigating fraud involving public benefits and elections. DOJ leaders said the effort is part of a broader strategy to identify misuse of government funds and recover taxpayer dollars where applicable.

Officials emphasized that the charges remain allegations at this stage. Each defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Prosecutors must present evidence before a judge or jury, and convictions can occur only if guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt.

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Justice Department Charges 11 Illegal Aliens Among 15 in $1.4M Benefit Fraud Crackdown in Massachusetts

Feds announce 15 arrests in $1.4M public benefits fraud scheme