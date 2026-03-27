DOJ Files Antisemitism Lawsuit Against Harvard

Federal lawsuit alleges Harvard failed protecting Jewish and Israeli students.

An antisemitism lawsuit filed by the United States Department of Justice has placed Harvard University at the center of a national dispute over how colleges respond to claims of discrimination on campus. Federal officials say the school failed to protect Jewish and Israeli students from harassment and exclusion following the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas in Israel. The case argues that the university allowed a hostile environment to grow while continuing to receive billions of dollars in federal funding.

According to the complaint, tensions on campus rose sharply after the attacks overseas sparked protests and demonstrations at universities across the country. Federal attorneys claim that some gatherings at Harvard went beyond political speech and turned into behavior that targeted students based on perceived ties to Israel or Jewish identity. The lawsuit describes incidents in which students allegedly faced intimidation, harassment, and social exclusion connected to their background or beliefs.

The Justice Department alleges that Harvard failed to act even after problems became widely known. Officials argue that the university did not consistently enforce its own campus policies when Jewish and Israeli students reported mistreatment. The complaint claims that certain protests disrupted campus life and that disciplinary action was either limited or not carried out in a meaningful way. Federal lawyers say this lack of response allowed harmful conduct to continue.

The antisemitism lawsuit relies on Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a federal law that bars discrimination based on race, color, or national origin at schools receiving federal money. Because Harvard accepts federal research grants and other funding, the government argues that the university has a legal duty to ensure students are protected from discrimination connected to those categories. The lawsuit states that failing to respond to repeated complaints may amount to unlawful indifference under federal law.

Government officials framed the lawsuit as part of a broader effort to address antisemitism on college campuses. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said many schools have struggled to prevent hostility toward Jewish students since the 2023 attacks and that federal authorities expect stronger action. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said institutions that accept taxpayer funds must protect civil rights for all students. Leaders within the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division also stated that harassment or intimidation tied to identity cannot be ignored by universities.

The complaint also references findings from Harvard’s own internal task force, which examined antisemitism and anti-Israeli bias. That group reportedly identified cases where Israeli or Zionist students felt excluded from social settings and campus activities. Federal officials argue that these findings showed the university was aware of ongoing problems but failed to take sufficient corrective steps.

Another point raised in the lawsuit involves federal funding. Harvard is expected to receive more than $2.6 billion through active grants from the Department of Health and Human Services alone, along with support from other agencies. The government is seeking a court order requiring the university to comply fully with federal civil rights law. Officials are also asking the court to allow recovery of taxpayer funds connected to alleged violations.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Massachusetts and will move through the legal process in the months ahead. Harvard has previously stated in public communications that it opposes antisemitism and has taken steps to address concerns raised by students and faculty. The university is expected to present its own arguments in response to the claims as the case proceeds.

The dispute reflects a larger debate unfolding across higher education. Colleges have faced pressure from students, lawmakers, and advocacy groups over how to balance free expression with campus safety. Demonstrations related to international conflicts have raised questions about when political protest crosses into discrimination or harassment. Federal officials say schools must draw that line carefully while still protecting civil rights.

Legal experts note that Title VI cases often focus on whether an institution knew about discrimination and failed to respond appropriately. Courts typically examine policies, disciplinary records, and communication between administrators and students to determine whether a school met its obligations. The outcome of this case could influence how universities nationwide handle complaints involving religion, ethnicity, or national origin during periods of political unrest.

As the case moves forward, attention will likely remain fixed on how colleges manage campus conflict and protect students with differing identities and viewpoints. The lawsuit signals that federal authorities are willing to intervene when they believe civil rights protections tied to public funding are not being enforced.

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