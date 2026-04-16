DOJ Launches Recovery Process for OneCoin Victims

The federal agency shows victims how to recoup financial loss.

A major step has been announced by the United States government to help people who lost money in a large international fraud tied to a fake cryptocurrency project known as OneCoin. The plan comes from the U.S. Department of Justice and focuses on returning recovered money to victims who were harmed by the scheme.

The case centers on a group led by Ruja Ignatova and Karl Sebastian Greenwood. Between 2014 and 2019, they promoted OneCoin as a digital currency investment opportunity. It was presented through a global network that encouraged people around the world to buy in, often through referrals and marketing groups. Many believed they were investing in a real cryptocurrency system with strong growth potential.

In reality, investigators found that the system was not what it claimed to be. People were told they were buying into a valuable digital asset, but the structure behind it did not function as a real, open cryptocurrency market. Instead, funds from investors were collected on a massive scale, with global losses estimated to be in the billions.

Officials say more than $4 billion was taken from people in different countries during the years the scheme operated. Many individuals invested savings, retirement money, and other personal funds, expecting returns that never came. As legal actions moved forward in the United States, several individuals involved in the operation were charged and sentenced for their roles in the fraud.

Law enforcement agencies worked to track and recover money connected to the case. Through that process, more than $40 million in seized assets has now been set aside for victim repayment. This is part of a legal system known as asset forfeiture, where money or property gained through illegal activity is taken and later redirected when possible to those who were harmed.

The current phase of the process allows eligible victims to submit claims to receive compensation. People who believe they lost money through OneCoin investments between 2014 and 2019 may apply for possible recovery. A formal application form is available through an official remission program managed by a court-appointed administrator working with federal officials.

OneCoin victims can submit their information online or request a paper form through designated contact channels. A deadline has been set for late June 2026, after which claims may no longer be accepted. Officials are encouraging anyone who thinks they were affected to review the eligibility rules and provide documentation of their investments.

Federal officials emphasized that the process is meant to return funds that were already recovered, not to guarantee full repayment of losses. Because the total amount stolen was far greater than what has been recovered, payments will likely represent only a portion of what individuals originally lost.

The case has drawn attention from multiple agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the IRS Criminal Investigation division. These agencies helped trace financial flows, gather evidence, and support prosecution efforts. Officials say efforts to locate key figures involved in the scheme are still ongoing.

Authorities also warned that fraud cases like this often lead to follow-up scams. Criminals sometimes pretend to be government representatives or claims agents in order to steal more money from victims. People are advised to rely only on official government channels and avoid paying any fees to participate in the recovery process.

The announcement marks another stage in a long-running effort to respond to one of the largest cryptocurrency-related fraud cases ever prosecuted. While full recovery of losses is not possible, officials say returning even a portion of the funds is an important step toward helping those affected move forward.

Sources:

Justice Department Announces Compensation Process for OneCoin Fraud Victims With Funds Recovered Through Asset Forfeiture

DOJ Opens $40M Compensation Process for OneCoin Crypto Fraud Victims