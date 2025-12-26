DOJ Seizes Database in Bank Fraud

Federal officials have taken control of a website and database tied to a large fraud operation that targeted bank customers across the United States. The action was announced by the Justice Department and involved a domain that played a central role in stealing online banking details and draining money from victim accounts. Investigators say the scheme led to tens of millions of dollars in attempted losses and caused real financial harm to both individuals and businesses.

The seized website, known as web3adspanels.org, was used by the fraud group as a hidden control center. It stored usernames and passwords taken from unsuspecting bank customers and allowed the criminals to sort and use that information. According to court records, the site remained active until at least November 2025, even after public warnings about similar scams had been issued by federal authorities.

The fraud worked through online search ads that looked like real bank links. When people searched for help or account access for their bank, they sometimes saw paid ads that appeared normal and trustworthy. These ads copied the look and wording of real bank promotions. Clicking the ad did not lead to a real bank website. Instead, it sent users to a fake page designed to look almost identical to the real thing.

When victims typed in their login details, the information was quietly captured by software built into the fake page. The criminals then took those stolen details and used them on the real bank websites. Once inside the accounts, money was transferred out without permission. In many cases, the losses were noticed only after large sums had already been moved.

So far, at least 19 victims have been confirmed in different parts of the country. Two of the victims were companies based in Georgia. Investigators estimate that about $28 million in transfers were attempted, with roughly $14.6 million actually taken. The database connected to the seized site held login details for thousands of people, showing that the real scale of the fraud may be larger than what is currently known.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center has seen a sharp rise in reports of this type of fraud. Since January 2025, more than 5,100 complaints tied to bank account takeover scams have been filed. Reported losses linked to these cases have gone beyond $262 million. Officials say many cases start the same way, with fake ads or messages that copy trusted brands and push people toward unsafe links.

As part of the seizure, visitors who try to reach the fraudulent site now see a notice stating that law enforcement has taken control of the domain. This step cuts off access to the stolen data and blocks the criminals from continuing to use it. Officials say this kind of action can slow fraud operations and protect potential victims, even when suspects are located overseas.

The investigation also involved help from foreign law enforcement agencies. Authorities in Estonia worked to save and collect data from servers that hosted the fake banking pages and stolen login details. Law enforcement partners in Georgia also assisted with the case. Federal officials stressed that cybercrime often crosses borders, making cooperation with other countries necessary.

The case is being handled by the FBI’s Atlanta office, along with federal prosecutors and specialists who focus on computer crime and online theft. These teams have handled many similar cases in recent years. Since 2020, federal prosecutors working in this area have secured hundreds of convictions and court orders that returned large sums of stolen money to victims.

Officials continue to warn the public to stay alert online. Simple steps like using saved bookmarks for bank websites, checking web addresses closely, and watching account activity can lower risk. The seizure sends a clear message that even behind-the-scenes tools used by fraud groups can be tracked and shut down by law enforcement.

