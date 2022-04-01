Do’s and Don’ts of a Truck Accident Claim in Indianapolis

You will need medical records to prove that your injuries are directly related to the crash. The insurance adjuster may claim they aren’t.

Indianapolis, IN – State statistics show that in Indiana in 2019, truck accidents accounted for 12.3% of all fatal crashes. As a result, 140 people were killed in large-truck accidents, but only 20 of the victims were in the truck. The vast majority of victims were occupants of passenger cars, pedestrians, or cyclists. The same year, thousands of people were injured, some of them quite seriously, in truck accidents in the state. Most truck crashes occur on the highways leading in or out of a big city, like Indianapolis, and take place on weekdays, between 6 am and 6 pm, exactly when you might be driving to work or back home.

If you are ever involved in a crash with a semi or an 18-wheeler, you need to contact seasoned Indianapolis truck accident lawyers right away. What you do in the immediate aftermath of the crash can impact your chances of recovering damages. Here’s a quick list of Do’s and Don’ts.

This is what you must DO:

DO call the police. You need the police report to file a truck accident injury claim

DO get a good look at the trucker. See if he looks exceedingly tired or under the influence of drugs and alcohol

DO take pictures if the state you’re in allows it. You should get multiple shots of the crash site, the damage to your car, and your injuries.

DO get the name and contact info of all the eyewitnesses at the scene. Your lawyers might need their testimonies when they start negotiating with the insurance company.

DO notify your insurance company right away after, but don’t go into details. If you hear from the trucking company’s insurer don’t give them any recorded statement. Tell them they’ll be hearing from your Indiana truck accident lawyers.

DO call a lawyer and set up a free consultation.

DO see a doctor as soon as possible. You will need medical records to prove that your injuries are directly related to the crash. The insurance adjuster may claim they aren’t.

DO keep the receipts for money you’ve spent on car rental, medical bills, and purchases made in connection with the motor vehicle accident.

Here are the Don’ts

DON’T talk too much with the trucker and, above all, do not admit to any part of the blame.

DON’T accept the first offer the insurance company representing the trucker or his employer puts on the table. Their estimate of your losses and damages will certainly be lower than what you are entitled to. Contact experienced Indiana truck accident lawyers and let them tell you how much your claim is really worth.

DON’T give the insurance company a recorded or written statement until you’ve had a chance to consult with your lawyer. Keep in mind that Indiana uses a modified comparative negligence rule. If you are determined to be 50% or more to blame for the crash you lose your right to get damages.

