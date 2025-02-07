Doug Miller Re-elected to Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees for Third Term 

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Doug is deeply committed to supporting his community.

TOLEDO, OH – Shumaker Partner Doug Miller has been re-elected as Chairman of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District (the District) Board of Trustees for the third consecutive year. Doug has served as a dedicated member of the Board since 2015, holding the roles of Vice Chairman from 2018 to 2021 and Secretary from 2022 to 2023.

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District, a regional water and sewer district chartered under Section 6119 of the Ohio Revised Code, serves over 20,000 water and sewer customers across Wood, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, and Sandusky counties. As Chairman, Doug continues to provide strategic leadership to support the District’s mission of delivering reliable, high-quality services to its communities.

“We are thrilled to see Doug continue his leadership at the Northwestern Water and Sewer District,” said President of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District Jerry Greiner. “His professionalism, legal acumen, and dedication to public service embody our values, striving to field a skilled, respectful, and cooperative workforce dedicated to the highest professional and ethical standards.”

Doug is a registered professional engineer in the State of Ohio and a registered patent attorney licensed in Ohio and before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Known for his depth of experience and client-centered approach, Doug offers comprehensive intellectual property (IP) counseling, helping clients develop, manage, and protect their intellectual assets.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Doug is deeply committed to supporting his community. He serves as Vice President of the Bulldog Foundation’s Board of Directors and is a member of the Wood County Economic Development Commission Board of Directors.

With a passion for fostering innovation, Doug also collaborates with Bowling Green State University’s business incubator, The Hatch, to mentor aspiring entrepreneurs and startups and he is an Imagination Station Science Center Board Member.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.