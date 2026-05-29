DownsAaron Announces Savannah Clifton’s Promotion to Shareholder

Clifton’s promotion deepens the firm’s complex commercial litigation services for clients navigating Florida’s evolving privacy risks.

ORLANDO, Fla. — DownsAaron, a fast-growing Florida law firm, has named Savannah Clifton as its newest shareholder in Orlando. The move rewards Clifton’s track record of navigating high-stakes commercial disputes across the state.

Clifton’s promotion is especially timely as Florida businesses face a wave of digital wiretapping cases. A specialist in complex commercial litigation, she handles the multidisciplinary analysis required to defend clients, including healthcare systems, higher education and private sector organizations. By providing comprehensive representation on matters ranging from punitive damages to data breach class action, Clifton provides a layer of protection against the state’s most pressing legal and financial risks.

“Savannah’s elevation is a reflection of the leadership and sharp legal instincts she brings to DownsAaron every day,” said Jeff Aaron, founding shareholder of DownsAaron. “Beyond her intellect, she is an indispensable strategist for those we represent. Her partnership marks an exciting chapter in our firm’s evolution as we continue to scale our presence across Florida.”

Clifton earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Central Florida, where she studied political science, sociology and psychology. She later graduated cum laude from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, where she was a member of the Florida Moot Court Team.

Following law school, Clifton served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Anne C. Conway of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division. In that role, she gained valuable insight into federal litigation practice and complex civil proceedings.

A fourth-generation Central Floridian and third-generation Gator, Clifton brings deep community roots, strong regional ties, plus a continued commitment to serving clients across the Orlando area and beyond.

“When litigation puts both the bottom line and the integrity of an organization at stake, clients need a lawyer who will fight for them strategically and without hesitation. That has always been my approach, and it is what I bring to every matter I handle,” said Clifton.

To learn more about DownsAaron or seek counsel, please visit: downsaaron.com.

About DownsAaron

DownsAaron is a distinguished Orlando-based law firm known for its concierge-level legal services and dynamic team of elite attorneys. Founded by seasoned legal professionals Mayanne Downs and Jeff Aaron, the firm delivers sophisticated counsel across a broad spectrum of practice areas, including marital and family law, data privacy, and governmental affairs. With a deep commitment to client success and a culture that attracts top legal talent, DownsAaron has quickly become one of Central Florida’s premier destinations for both clients and attorneys seeking excellence, integrity and impact.