Downtown Spokane Spa Announces Permanent Closure

Longtime spa owner cites safety concerns before closing downtown business.

After nearly 20 years of serving customers, longtime Spokane spa owner has decided to shut down her business, saying ongoing crime and disorder in the city have made it too difficult to continue operating. Linda Biel, owner of Urbanna Spa and Salon, in Washington, announced that the business will be permanently closed on July 25, after many of her clients expressed that they no longer feel comfortable visiting the area because of what they view as unsafe conditions.

The Spokane spa closure comes while Biel remains involved in a lawsuit against the City of Spokane and Catholic Charities Eastern Washington. In court filings, Biel argued that city-backed housing projects and a lack of enforcement against public disturbances contributed to increased crime and disorder in the neighborhood, which significantly hurt her business and livelihood.

Earlier in 2026, a federal judge dismissed Biel’s case. Court records show the judge determined that the problems described by the owner were not unique to her business. Instead, the court found that the concerns affected the broader neighborhood and were shared by many people in the area. Because the alleged harm was not directed specifically at Urbanna Spa and Salon, the federal claims could not move forward. However, even with the federal case dismissed, the dispute is far from over. Biel confirmed that the matter is expected to continue in Spokane County Superior Court, where additional legal arguments may be considered.

To support her concerns, Biel pointed to incidents that she says took place near the salon. One example involved video footage reportedly captured by an employee showing a man exposing himself near the entrance to the building. The footage was obtained by local media outlets but was not shown publicly because of its graphic nature.

Other business owners in the area say they understand why the Spokane spa had to close. Several neighboring merchants described seeing troubling behavior near their storefronts as well during normal, daytime business hours. Reports included vandalism, property damage, public urination, human waste, and people behaving erratically in areas frequented by customers. Some business owners believe these issues have discouraged visitors and reduced foot traffic.

A representative connected to a nearby family-owned building said several tenants have moved out despite still having time remaining on their lease agreements. Vacant storefronts, graffiti, broken windows, and shattered glass have become common sights in parts of the neighborhood, according to local property managers who say cleanup efforts have become a regular task. This adds to their list of growing expenses.

Catholic Charities Eastern Washington has rejected suggestions that its residents are responsible for Urbanna’s closure. While declining to discuss details because of the ongoing legal proceedings, a representative stated that the organization believes the legal process will show that neither its property nor its residents caused the business to shut down. The group noted that many residents are working to improve their lives and should not be blamed for circumstances beyond their control.

The City of Spokane has not publicly addressed the allegations in detail, citing the active lawsuit as the reason for remaining silent.

For Biel, the closing marks the end of a chapter that has spanned many years. While preparing to lock the doors for the final time, she hopes city leaders will take a closer look at the challenges facing downtown businesses. Whether the ongoing lawsuit changes anything remains to be seen, but the departure of another longtime business has added to concerns about the future of Spokane’s downtown district.

Sources:

Downtown Spokane business owner closing her doors, blames city and Catholic Charities for crime

Urbanna closing as lawsuit against Spokane and CCEW still active