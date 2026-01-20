Drug Trafficking Dispute Ends in Guilty Pleas

Two defendants admit killing tied to missing meth shipment in Miami.

Two people connected to a drug trafficking dispute have admitted responsibility for a deadly shooting tied to missing methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors in Florida. The case centers on a 2022 killing in Miami that investigators say grew out of a dispute over a lost drug shipment. Both defendants now face the possibility of spending the rest of their lives in prison.

The defendants in the trafficking dispute are Tsvia Kol, 37, of Hallandale, Florida, and Jimmy Sanchez, 37, of Spring Valley, California. Federal officials said the two were involved in a drug operation that moved large amounts of methamphetamine. When a package containing drugs failed to arrive as expected, the situation turned violent. Prosecutors said the defendants believed a man in Miami had taken the shipment for himself and decided to confront him.

Court records show the missing package contained about 11 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of roughly $90,000. Investigators said the drugs had been shipped as part of the group’s trafficking activity. When the package could not be located, Kol and Sanchez blamed the victim and planned retaliation rather than contacting authorities or cutting their losses.

The confrontation took place inside a hotel room in Miami. According to statements made in court, Kol and Sanchez met the victim there under the belief that he had stolen the drugs. Kol provided Sanchez with a firearm before the encounter. What followed was a violent struggle that ended with the victim being shot and killed.

During the trafficking dispute, the victim attempted to call 911 and give his location to emergency operators. Audio from the call captured sounds of a fight and gunshots. Prosecutors said this recording became a key piece of evidence in the case. Sanchez later admitted that he fired the shots that killed the victim. After the shooting, the defendants left the victim’s body in the hotel room and fled the scene.

The body was discovered the next morning. Hotel security footage later showed Kol and Sanchez leaving the property shortly after the shooting. Investigators used this footage, along with phone records and other evidence, to track their movements and build the case. Federal authorities said the evidence left little doubt about what happened inside the room.

As part of their plea agreements, both defendants admitted that they took part in the murder and in the distribution of nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine. By pleading guilty, they accepted responsibility for the killing and their role in the drug operation. Their sentencing hearings are scheduled for later this year, and each faces a possible sentence of life in prison under federal law.

Federal officials said the case shows how drug trafficking often leads directly to violence. Prosecutors stressed that disputes over drugs and money frequently escalate, putting innocent lives at risk and leaving lasting harm in communities. In this case, they said greed and fear of financial loss drove the defendants to commit murder.

The investigation involved a wide range of law enforcement agencies working together. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service all played key roles. They were joined by Homeland Security Investigations, local sheriff’s offices, and police departments from both Florida and California. Officials said this cooperation was critical in solving the case and bringing it to court.

Prosecutors handling the case said it is part of a broader effort to reduce violent crime linked to drug trafficking in the Miami area. Federal authorities have increased focus on cases where drugs and violence intersect, using federal charges and resources to pursue lengthy prison sentences. They said the goal is not only punishment, but also deterrence, by sending a clear message that drug-related violence will be met with severe consequences.

The case adds to a growing list of federal prosecutions aimed at dismantling organized drug networks. Officials said these networks rely on fear and force to operate and breaking that cycle requires holding individuals fully accountable when violence occurs. In this instance, prosecutors said, the guilty pleas bring a measure of justice for a life lost over illegal drugs.

