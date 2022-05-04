Drunk Driving Accidents Can Produce Both Civil and Criminal Outcomes

Motorists who operate their vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or greater are committing a crime.

Chicago, IL – Because drunk driving is a crime, people who are caught doing so will be charged and face various punishments as part of their sentence if the state secures a conviction. If there is a collision as well, attorneys near me can help with the process of bringing a civil lawsuit against any intoxicated driver who has caused harm. These situations will require both a criminal case brought by the government, as well as the civil lawsuit filed by the victim. It is important to note that these cases proceed through separate court systems, and they can have different outcomes due to a lower burden of proof in the civil courts and other procedural issues.

Illinois DUI laws

Motorists who operate their vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or greater are committing a crime. Those who are under the influence of controlled substances while driving are also breaking the state’s DUI law. Penalties for a first offense include fines of up to $2,500, with the possibility of up to one year of jail time. The driver will also have to serve an administrative suspension of their driving privileges, and completion of substance abuse treatment is required to reinstate the license. When intoxicated drivers cause collisions that result in injuries or fatalities, they are charged with an aggravated DUI which is a felony. It is also possible that someone who has a prior conviction, then gets their license again and attempts to drive will have greatly increased insurance rates due to the risk associated with insuring them.

Civil consequences for those charged with DUI

Chicago DUI accident lawyers help victims get compensation for their losses, and they can do so regardless of the outcome of any criminal actions against the driver. This kind of legal action is often the only way for the person to receive the significant amounts of compensation that are required to cover medical treatment costs, their lost income while they recover, and any other losses that are associated with the accident. Chicago accident lawyers also attempt to negotiate with the attorneys for the defendant or their insurance company to get as much money as possible for their clients through a settlement. However, the process to gather and exchange information through discovery can take from several months to a couple of years before the case is ready for a resolution.

Finding an accident lawyer anywhere in the country

