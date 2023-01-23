Dump Truck Collision Resulted in Fatal Injury

Multiple parties may be held accountable for truck accident injuries.

In early November, Wyoming Highway Patrol reported a dump truck crash with a passenger vehicle occurring on Wyoming Highway 220 and 487 resulting in fatal injury. A 15-year-old driving a Mitsubishi Galant west on Wyoming Highway 220 drifted across the centerline and struck an oncoming dump truck leading to fatal injury at the scene. The dump truck driver of Casper was not injured. Highway patrol officials suggest inattention by the younger driver may have contributed to the crash. Legal counsel can work with law enforcement and insurance companies to identify who is responsible regarding compensation for wrongful death harms. A truck accident lawyer in Casper can assist accident victims with legal action after an accident causes personal injury, property damage, or death.

Additional parties

Wyoming truck accident lawyers are skilled at identifying additional parties to an accident claim, separate from drivers if there any roadway dangers that may have contributed to a crash. Multiple parties may be held accountable for truck accident injuries including the trucking company, manufacturers trucks, cargo loaders, and drivers who are held to strict standards. Legal counsel can determine the best legal approach to individual cases such as mediation, arbitration or going to trial, while staving off unnecessary pressure from insurance companies who want to swiftly close out a claim. Accidents involving fatal injury may lead to damage compensation for surviving family members and loved ones requiring consultation with an accident lawyer for guidance.

Wrongful death damage recovery

In Wyoming, a wrongful death representative must file a wrongful death claim within two years from the date of the death caused by the negligent, reckless, or deliberate act of another. Damages may be awarded to the beneficiaries to cover immediate costs related to funeral and burial expenses as well as those related to current and future economic and non-economic losses suffered. The comprehensive damage awards will address harmful losses to survivors for present and future lost wages, medical bills, household expenses and general non-economic damages include pain and suffering, mental anguish and loss of consortium, or companionship.

In some cases, Wyoming law also allows punitive damages awards that are not capped to punish a defendant for egregiously bad conduct toward a victim, and to deter others contemplating similar behavior. The standard in Wyoming is gross negligence, or actual malice and must be proven in court. A truck accident lawyer can inform a claimant of pertinent filing timelines.

Comparative negligence

Wyoming insurance follows the modified comparative negligence rule regarding motor vehicle accidents, barring any recovery for parties involved in an accident who are more than 50% responsible for causing injury, otherwise damages will be in proportion to the amount of fault assigned to each driver.

Legal action after an accident

Wyoming surviving family of truck accident fatality victims do not have to deal directly with insurance companies toward the resolution of damages. Experienced lawyers can carry that burden and save time, reduce stress, and point accident victims on the right path toward a comprehensive financial award.

Sources:

1. Casper teen dies in head-on crash with dump truck (trib.com)

2. Rocket NXT (wyoleg.gov)