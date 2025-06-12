Duo Sentenced to 17 Years Each for Violent Armed Carjackings

According to court documents, in late May of 2024, Fancher Jr. and Hoskins committed two violent carjackings in less than one week, targeting Uber drivers during the late-night hours.

INDIANAPOLIS — Bryant Hoskins, 20, and Samuel Fancher, Jr., 19, of Indianapolis, have each been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to two counts of carjacking, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to court documents, in late May of 2024, Fancher Jr. and Hoskins committed two violent carjackings in less than one week, targeting Uber drivers during the late-night hours.

On May 24, 2024, at 4:30 in the morning, the duo called an Uber to pick them up near East 21st street in Indianapolis. Once they reached their drop off location, they held the driver at gunpoint and ordered him to get out of the car. When the driver did not immediately comply, one of the defendants dragged the driver out of the car and punched him in the head. They took the driver’s wallet and then drove away in his Toyota Rav 4. After fleeing the scene, they took videos of themselves driving the stolen vehicle and bragging, “I told you we was gone get one… we got one.”

Just five days later on May 29, the duo called another Uber to pick them up near Franklin Road, this time targeting a luxury vehicle so they could sell the stolen vehicle for profit. Once they reached their drop off location, they held the female driver at gunpoint and ordered her to get out of her Mercedes GLA. She did not immediately comply, and during the ensuing struggle Hoskins fired his weapon. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and received treatment at a local hospital.

“Uber drivers frequently work alone during late hours, putting their safety at risk just to earn a living. The defendants exploited this vulnerability, leaving both victims deeply traumatized and showing no signs of remorse. Instead, they became emboldened—committing additional crimes and boasting about their actions,” said John E. Childress, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Gig workers have the right to feel safe, especially as they provide vital transportation services. Our office remains committed to working with federal and local partners to ensure that violent offenders are held accountable for their reckless actions.”

“No one should fear becoming a victim of violence simply while driving their car in an effort to support themselves,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy O’Malley. “This sentence sends a clear message that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will pursue violent offenders relentlessly and work tirelessly to restore a sense of safety and justice to our neighborhoods.”

FBI and IMPD investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young

Acting U.S. Attorney Childress thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kelsey L. Massa and Jeremy C. Fugate, who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.