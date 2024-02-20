E-Prescriptions Become a New Standard in Germany

Germany’s healthcare providers are issuing more e-prescriptions as a standard of care.

In recent weeks, Germany has witnessed a significant shift towards e-prescriptions, marking a milestone in the country’s healthcare landscape. CompuGroup Medical (CGM), a leading provider of healthcare IT solutions, reports a remarkable surge in e-prescription issuance, signaling a positive interim assessment of this digital transformation.

Within the first four weeks of the year, CGM’s ambulatory information systems facilitated the issuance of approximately 12 million e-prescriptions. This staggering figure surpasses the total number of prescriptions redeemed across Germany from July 2021 to early December 2023.

Pharmacies utilizing CGM Lauer software have successfully redeemed over 4 million e-prescriptions during this period, reflecting the widespread adoption of e-prescribing since its introduction as the new standard in ambulatory healthcare.

Dr. Ulrich Thomé, Managing Director Ambulatory Information Systems DACH at CGM, lauds this accomplishment as a collective effort of healthcare professionals. He acknowledges the challenges inherent in digitizing prescription processes amidst ongoing clinical operations and commends the dedication of doctors, practice teams, and pharmacists.

E-prescriptions, short for electronic prescriptions, represent a modernized approach to medication management and prescription fulfillment within the healthcare sector. Unlike traditional paper prescriptions, e-prescriptions are digitally generated, transmitted, and processed, offering numerous benefits for both patients and healthcare providers.

Its key components include:

Digital Format: E-prescriptions exist in digital format, eliminating the need for handwritten prescriptions, which can be prone to errors or misinterpretation. Electronic Transmission: Healthcare providers electronically transmit e-prescriptions to pharmacies, streamlining the prescription fulfillment process and reducing the risk of prescription loss or duplication. Integration with Pharmacy Systems: E-prescription systems integrate seamlessly with pharmacy software, allowing pharmacists to receive, review, and dispense medications efficiently. Patient Accessibility: Patients can access their e-prescriptions digitally, either through specialized applications or secure online portals provided by their healthcare providers. Secure Authentication: E-prescription systems employ robust security measures to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of patient health information, safeguarding against unauthorized access or tampering.

Dr. Thomé views the comprehensive integration of e-prescriptions as a key success milestone, marking a significant stride towards a fully interconnected healthcare system in Germany.

CGM reports a substantial increase in the number of e-prescriptions sent via CLICKDOC, a platform offering secure access to e-prescription tokens. This surge, which triples compared to December figures, underscores the versatility of CGM’s ambulatory information systems in accommodating various prescription channels.

Through CLICKDOC, physicians seamlessly deliver e-prescription tokens to patients, who can access them securely via SMS or email on their smartphones.

Dr. Kirsten Schubert-Fuchs, owner of a gynecological practice, highlights the benefits of e-prescriptions via CLICKDOC. Patients can conveniently access their e-prescriptions on their smartphones, streamlining the prescription process and minimizing manual paperwork for healthcare providers.

This digital convenience enhances patient engagement and facilitates smoother communication between patients and healthcare professionals.

The digitization of Germany’s healthcare system gains momentum, with a notable increase in the redemption of e-prescriptions nationwide. Gematik, the responsible authority, reports that 51 million e-prescriptions have been redeemed to date, nearly tripling since the inception of the year.

The number of medical facilities issuing e-prescriptions weekly has risen to over 77,000, showcasing a significant uptick in digital prescription practices across the country.

Last week, approximately 17,500 pharmacies across Germany accepted e-prescriptions, highlighting the widespread acceptance of digital prescriptions within the pharmacy community. This increased adoption underscores the growing confidence in e-prescription systems and their potential to streamline medication management and improve patient outcomes.

