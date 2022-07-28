Economic and Non-Economic Damages You May Recover in a Motorcycle Accident Case

You may be able to recover damages for emotional distress.

It is possible to recover economic and non-economic damages if you are involved in a motorcycle accident. Economic damages include medical bills, lost wages, and property damage, while non-economic damages cover intangibles like pain and suffering.

The damages you may be entitled to will depend on the specific facts and circumstances of the case. If you have been severely injured in a motorcycle accident, you should speak with a personal injury attorney to discuss your legal options.

Economic Damages

Economic damages are those that have a specific monetary value attached to them, which include:

Medical bills

Lost wages

Property damage

Medical Bills

If you’ve been involved in a motorcycle accident, it is possible to recover economic damages for any medical bills you incurred due to the accident. This can include the cost of the treatment you received when the accident happened and any future treatments and medical expenses you may incur as a result of your injuries.

If someone else’s negligence caused the accident, you may receive compensation for these injuries. Medical bills can include the cost of:

Ambulance transport

Hospitalization

Surgery

Various medical treatments

Medical check-ups

Prescription medication

A personal injury lawyer will help you pursue the compensation you deserve. A motorcycle accident attorney in Pittsburgh can help you build an evidence-based case against the at-fault party.

Lost Wages

Lost wages are perhaps the most straightforward type of economic loss. If you miss time from work due to your injuries, you can recover your lost wages as damages. This is true whether you are an hourly employee or salaried. If you are self-employed, you can also recover the value of the work you would have performed had you not been injured.

Property Damage

Property damage is another type of economic loss that can be recovered as damages. This includes damage to your motorcycle and any other property damaged in the accident. For example, if your motorcycle was totaled in the crash, you can recover the value of your bike as damages.

In many cases, you may also be able to recover damages for the cost of repairing or replacing your helmet, clothing, and other gear that was damaged in the accident.

Non-Economic Damages

Non-economic damages are more subjective and may include:

Pain and suffering

Emotional distress

Pain and Suffering

Pain and suffering is a common form of damage awarded in motorcycle accident cases. Some of the most important factors to consider when determining damages include:

The seriousness of your injuries : The more severe your injuries, the more likely you are to receive compensation.

: The more severe your injuries, the more likely you are to receive compensation. The impact the accident had on your life : If the accident caused you to miss work, prevented you from participating in activities you enjoy, or otherwise hurt your life, it is possible to recover damages for how the accident has changed your life.

: If the accident caused you to miss work, prevented you from participating in activities you enjoy, or otherwise hurt your life, it is possible to recover damages for how the accident has changed your life. The number of financial damages you incurred: If you incurred substantial medical bills, lost income, or other significant financial damages caused by the accident, it is possible to recover pain and suffering to compensate you for these losses.

If another person’s negligence caused the accident, you may recover pain and suffering damages, even if you were not physically injured in the accident. A personal injury lawyer can help you gather a solid body of evidence to support your claim.

Emotional Distress

You may be able to recover damages for emotional distress. Emotional distress can include mental anguish, anxiety, and fear. To recover damages for emotional distress, you must show that the accident caused you to experience these emotions. You will also need to show that these emotions are severe and that they have hurt your life.

Seek Legal Counsel

If you wish to take legal action against the person responsible for the accident and recover damages, a personal injury lawyer will be a valuable asset to your cause. They will guide you through each step of the legal process and represent your interests.