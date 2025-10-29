Economic Pressures and Lawsuits Weigh on Trucking

Trucking leaders report worsening freight conditions, higher costs, and mounting legal challenges.

The American Transportation Research Institute’s 2025 report reveals a trucking industry weighed down by economic strain and mounting legal and insurance pressures. For the third year in a row, the economy held the top spot among industry concerns, reflecting how an extended freight downturn and rising costs have left companies struggling to stay afloat. The report, which surveyed more than 4,200 stakeholders, showed that both lawsuit abuse reform and insurance availability climbed higher on the list, signaling growing frustration across all sectors of trucking.

Industry leaders say the downturn has been relentless. Freight demand and rates have remained low for nearly three years, while fuel, maintenance, and insurance costs have surged. Andy Owens, president of A&M Transport, said the current climate has created the most difficult conditions many operators have seen in decades. The report’s index gave the economy a score of 100—the maximum—showing how deeply financial uncertainty continues to affect operations.

Tariffs have also played a role in intensifying that strain. Trade measures pushed by the Trump administration have added economic pressures, including increasing costs and instability, especially for freight companies dependent on imports and exports. Many in the industry report that the added financial pressure has caused them to delay equipment upgrades, driver hiring, and even routine maintenance.

Lawsuit abuse reform ranked second in this year’s list, with an index score of 71.6, marking its highest position since the issue was first tracked more than two decades ago. Trucking firms have long expressed concern about “nuclear verdicts”—massive court awards that can bankrupt smaller carriers. Rising litigation costs have also contributed to steep increases in insurance premiums, making coverage harder to obtain and less affordable. Insurance availability ranked third, with a score of 69, as many companies report struggling to renew or replace policies without sharp cost jumps.

Among other major worries were truck parking, driver compensation, and compliance issues. Parking shortages continue to frustrate drivers, who face safety risks and wasted time searching for legal overnight spaces. Compensation and workload balance remain hot topics, as many drivers say their pay has not kept up with the demands and risks of long-haul work.

The survey, which included motor carriers, drivers, suppliers, and enforcement officials, showed some differences in priorities. Drivers placed compensation, parking, and English-language proficiency as their top three issues, while carrier executives focused on economic and legal challenges. English-language proficiency for drivers ranked seventh overall and was one of four new issues to make the top ten, along with diesel emissions regulations, driver training standards, and artificial intelligence in trucking.

The rise of automation and digital tools across the freight sector is reshaping training standards and job expectations. As companies adopt advanced safety systems, electronic logging, and automated dispatching, there is growing pressure for standardized training and clearer guidance for new drivers. AI also entered the list for the first time, showing how technology is moving from the edges of innovation into everyday operations.

The 2025 ATRI report paints a picture of an industry caught between the economic pressures of financial uncertainty and rapid change. The combination of economic slowdown, high operating costs, and mounting legal exposure has created a tough environment even for established carriers. Yet, despite the challenges, the data also show resilience. Thousands of industry participants continue to engage in discussions and seek solutions through ATRI’s annual review, reflecting a collective determination to adapt and keep trucks moving.

