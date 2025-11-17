Economically Disadvantaged Bradenton School Gets Literacy Boost from Shumaker Law Firm 

Samoset is one of several Manatee County schools using the RocketPhonics Reading Program, and Shumaker’s gift will enable the foundation to help bring the program to more students.

BRADENTON, FL — Samoset Elementary School, a Title I school serving students from low-income families, faces unique challenges in the classroom—challenges that teachers embrace with determination and heart.

This week, the school received a special boost for its literacy efforts. The Shumaker Law Firm presented a $5,000 donation to the RocketPhonics Foundation, with Manatee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Laurie Breslin joining the celebration.

Samoset is one of several Manatee County schools using the RocketPhonics Reading Program, and Shumaker’s gift will enable the foundation to help bring the program to more students. Staff and students welcomed the team from Shumaker to see the program in action.

The contribution is part of Shumaker’s “Make a Difference through Literacy” Initiative, a firmwide effort focusing on outreach and investments in literacy programs with a goal of touching one million lives by the end of 2025.

“As lawyers, words are our tools. They open doors, solve problems, and change lives,” said Shumaker Sarasota Managing Partner Jan Pitchford. “We want to give that same power to children in our community. By supporting RocketPhonics, we hope others will be inspired to volunteer and help every child discover the joy of reading.”

The RocketPhonics Foundation partners with schools across Manatee County to help students achieve grade-level reading proficiency through traditional phonics instruction. With the support of community partners like Shumaker, RocketPhonics plans to expand its reach to even more schools in the coming years.

