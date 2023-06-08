Elderly Driver Injured, Another Driver Deceased in West Palm Beach Collision

Even though you pay your insurance company a premium every month, they have opposing goals to yours.

Earlier this year, local West Palm Beach, FL news reported that a collision involving three vehicles killed one man and sent an elderly woman to the hospital.

When two or more vehicles collide, personal injuries, property damage, and even death are unfortunately very common results. In the event of a crash, it’s important to retain a car accident lawyer who can represent your right to compensation adequately.

One Driver Killed, Another Injured in West Palm Beach Crash

Authorities believe that Kevin Connors experienced a medical emergency on Monday afternoon, causing him to drive the wrong way on Okeechobee Boulevard.

The 51-year-old Royal Palm Beach native was traveling eastward in the westbound lane at around 3:30 pm when his 2009 Honda Accord caused a collision with two additional vehicles, according to West Palm Beach police.

The paramedics from the West Palm Beach Fire Department transported Connors to a nearby hospital where he died shortly after. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has yet to confirm the precise cause of death.

Connors struck Veronica Keating, a 72-year-old woman from South Palm Beach, injuring her and causing her Mercedes C300 to crash into the vehicle behind her — a BMW 740E driven by 63-year-old Arnold Bramnick from Boca Raton.

While Bramnick only experienced property damage, Keating was also the victim of injuries she suffered in the accident and was transported to a medical center.

Car Accident Lawyers in West Palm Beach FL Can Help You With Damages

A vehicle accident can cause great harm to those involved, including:

Personal injury

Medical expenses

Death

Psychological damage

PTSD

Missed time from work

Property damage

Increased car insurance rates

And more.

This is why you should always retain the services of experienced car accident lawyers in West Palm Beach FL if you or a loved one are involved in a road incident.

There are important guidelines, steps, and strategies to calculate accurate damages suffered during a crash. A motor vehicle collision attorney can do the difficult, confusing, and time-consuming work of ensuring you are fairly compensated for any and all harm incurred.

Lawsuits When the At-Fault Party is Deceased

In Florida, personal injuries and other damages are further complicated by the fact that you cannot sue the “estate” of a deceased person.

Rather, there is a complex process in which you must litigate an appointed representative of that deceased party’s estate.

If you attempt to recover damages but do not navigate the lawsuit or court proceedings properly, you might not receive the compensation you deserve.

Using the crash mentioned above as an example, the two people who had their expensive property damaged and especially the woman who suffered physical harm should find a licensed Florida car accident attorney to represent them.

Insurance Companies are Not On Your Side After Florida Car Collisions

You need a knowledgeable attorney who can ensure you fully document the extent of your physical injuries and property damage in a timely manner and hold insurance companies accountable for their fair share.

Use USAttorneys.com to ensure you find a lawyer who will help you follow the proper steps immediately after a car accident in Florida and receive the compensation you and your loved ones deserve.