Elizabeth R. Brusa Rejoins Shumaker as Senior Counsel in the Litigation & Disputes Service Line

A litigator and business lawyer, Elizabeth provides value at every stage of a dispute—from proactive training and risk management to strategic negotiations and courtroom advocacy.

TAMPA, FL — Elizabeth R. Brusa has rejoined Shumaker as Senior Counsel in the firm’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line, where she will continue to represent clients in complex commercial and business litigation.

A litigator and business lawyer, Elizabeth provides value at every stage of a dispute—from proactive training and risk management to strategic negotiations and courtroom advocacy. She represents clients of all sizes and industries, including individuals, family-owned companies, and Fortune 500 corporations operating in finance, technology, health care, commercial lending, and insurance.

“Elizabeth brings not only exceptional litigation skill but also the ability to translate complex legal issues into practical business solutions,” said Jeff Fabian, Partner and Litigation & Disputes Regional Service Line Leader. “Her approach is thoughtful, strategic, and always grounded in what is best for the client. We are very fortunate to have her back on our team.”

With a background as a former special education teacher, Elizabeth approaches her practice as a problem solver first. She is known for crafting creative arguments, structuring innovative settlements, and aligning legal strategy with clients’ real-world objectives.

Beyond litigation, she serves as a business partner to her clients, developing compliance strategies and legal frameworks that support operational success.

Elizabeth began her legal career with the United States Department of Justice’s U.S. Trustee Program, where she federally prosecuted bankruptcy fraud and abuse in civil cases. She has extensive experience representing creditors, commercial debtors, and other interested parties in all stages of Chapter 7, 13, 11, and Subchapter V bankruptcy cases and adversary proceedings throughout the country. She also advises clients on updating policies, procedures, and business documents to ensure compliance with the Bankruptcy Code, Bankruptcy Rules, and other applicable laws and regulations.

Her practice further includes representing commercial lenders and financial services businesses in matters involving loan defaults, foreclosures, receiverships, assignments for the benefit of creditors, business financing disputes, and consumer protection statutes.

Elizabeth previously practiced with Shumaker from 2023 to 2024 as an associate in the firm’s Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Creditors’ Rights practice. Her return to the firm underscores Shumaker’s continued growth in litigation and dispute resolution and strengthens the team’s depth of experience in commercial and financial litigation.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.