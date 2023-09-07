LegalReader.com  ·  Legal News, Analysis, & Commentary
Elon Musk Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Anti-Defamation League

— September 6, 2023
Elon Musk, grinning and at ease, wearing a dark suit and a plaid shirt with an unbuttoned collar.
Elon Musk in 2008. Photo by JD Lasica, via Flickr. CC BY 2.0

Elon Musk claims that the A.D.L. has sabotaged X’s finances by claiming that the website formerly known as Twitter has become a hotbed of hate speech and racism.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has threatened to file a lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League, claiming that the non-profit organization’s statements about rising hate speech on the platform formerly known as Twitter have tanked the company’s advertising revenue.

According to CNN, Musk recently wrote on X that the platform’s advertising income is “still down 60%, primarily due to pressure on advertisers by @ADL (that’s what advertisers tell us), so they almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter!”

Musk further said that, since he took over X in October of 2022, the Anti-Defamation League has “been trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic.”

The irony of filing a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League was, apparently, not lost on Musk.

“To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!” Musk wrote.

The Anti-Defamation League told CNN in a statement that it does not typically comment on pending litigation. However, representatives for the A.D.L. said that they recently met with X’s leadership, including current X C.E.O. Linda Yaccarino.

Somewhat interestingly, Yaccarino actually thanked the A.D.L. for its comments.

A gavel. Image via Wikimedia Commons via Flickr/user: Brian Turner. (CCA-BY-2.0).

“A strong and productive partnership is built on good intentions and candor,” Yaccarino wrote in a public X post.

Musk, though, has adopted a markedly different strategy, appearing to attack the Anti-Defamation League at almost every possible opportunity.

In recent weeks, the #BanTheADL hash-tag has spread across X, with Anti-Defamation League spokespersons blaming its popularity on Musk.

“ADL is unsurprised yet undeterred that antisemites, white supremacists, conspiracy theorists and other trolls have launched a coordinated attack on our organization. This type of thing is nothing new,” an A.D.L. spokesperson said in a statement.

The A.D.L., and other organizations, have found that the volume of hate speech on X seems to have risen dramatically under Musk’s leadership.

Last month, though, Musk followed through on a threat to sue another non-profit, the Center for Countering Digital hate, or C.C.D.H.

Imran Ahmed, the C.E.O. of C.C.D.H., said that Musk’s claims seemed somewhat conspirational.

“The truth is that he’s [Elon Musk] been casting around for a reason to blame us for his own failings as a CEO,” Ahmed told CNN, “because we all know that when he took over, he put up the bat signal to racists and misogynists, to homophobes, to antisemites, saying ‘Twitter is now a free-speech platform.’ […] And now he’s surprised when people are able to quantify that there has been a resulting increase in hate and disinformation.”

Sources

Elon Musk blames the ADL for 60% ad sales decline at X, threatens to sue

Musk threatens to sue ADL after blaming it for X ad sales slump

