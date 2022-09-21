End of Forced Arbitration for Sexual Harassment Victims Gives New Options and Hope

On an annual basis, over 60 million Americans have faced sexual harassment incidents in their place of employment.

This law, signed by President Biden on March 3, 2022, guarantees that people who experience sexual harassment at work may be able to seek justice in the courts’ system. The law is retroactive and nullifies the language in contracts nationwide, opening the door for people who had been bound by it to take legal action.

The law allows employees their day in a courtroom, rather than settling outside of the parameters of the law. Arbitration often benefits the employer, leaving employees helpless and unjustified.

How to file harassment charges in Toledo, Ohio?

Ohio law prohibits any form of sexual harassment in any setting. Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women of any age are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways and in many environments. Others may perceive the threatening messages to be harassment. Ohio law prohibits and punishes is extra harsh on incidents of sexual harassment that involve children. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment in the workplace, it is recommended to do the following:

Dial the Affirmation Action-Contract at 419-245-1198

Fax the Affirmation Action-Contract 419-245-1058

Bring the incident to the attention of your supervisor or manager

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with human resources

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area to expedite and customize your lawsuit claim.

These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled sexual harassment lawyer today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases.