Managing water usage on a golf course comes with important compliance responsibilities related to withdrawals, storage, runoff and any discharges that might reach regulated waters. To stay fully compliant, it’s helpful to have a well-documented program that clearly connects each of your activities to the appropriate permits and records.

Under the federal Clean Water Act, obligations can kick in when pollutants are discharged from a point source into “waters of the United States,” which includes stormwater runoff or pesticide residues. With the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releasing a proposed rule in November 2025 to redefine “waters of the United States,” it’s a good idea to reconfirm federal jurisdiction before starting any new project that might impact drainage features, ponds, lakes, streams or wet areas.

Here’s how to make sure you’re on point with your environmental compliance requirements for golf course water use.

Define Your Regulated Waters Footprint First

Start by identifying which of your golf course features fall under federal jurisdiction and which ones fall under state or local authority.

Section 404 of the Clean Water Act regulates discharges of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States, including wetlands. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers administers these permits with oversight from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Use a jurisdiction screen before each project.

Map the work area and flag ponds, streams, ditches, outfalls and wet areas.

Document your basis, including photos and the date you checked the current definition.

Request a jurisdiction call when facts are unclear, then keep the response in the project file.

Store the decision in the project file.

Manage Water Withdrawals and Local Restrictions as a Compliance Track

Most withdrawal controls are handled at the state, watershed or utility level, so treat them as a separate compliance lane with its own records. Track each source by authorization type, allowed volume, seasonal limits, metering method and reporting schedule. The goal here is to clearly demonstrate that you’ve stayed within your limits and quickly adapted to any new restrictions.

Tie your water rights, contracts or approvals directly to each specific source for easy reference.

Regularly log meter readings and make notes of any leaks, repairs or significant changes to your irrigation schedule.

When drought triggers new restrictions, document your response actions right away to show proactive compliance.

Control Discharges Under Clean Water Act Section 402

Clean Water Act Section 402 operates through the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, which regulates point source discharges to waters of the United States. Point sources can include pipes, culverts, pump discharges or anything that channels water directly.

Map every outfall and overflow point, then clearly link each one to the appropriate permit coverage or maintain solid documentation if you’re taking a non-discharge approach.

You’ll also want to focus on minimizing pollutant movement during storms. Here are some straightforward steps:

Stabilize any exposed soil and keep vegetative buffers in place near flow paths to reduce runoff.

Store fuels, chemicals, and other materials well away from storm drains and inlets.

After significant rainfall, inspect your discharge points and log any issues along with the corrective actions you take.

When Pesticide Applications Require Discharge Permit Coverage

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency states that discharge permit requirements apply to point source discharges from pesticide applications of biological pesticides or chemical pesticides that leave a residue in waters of the United States.

EPA’s current Pesticide General Permit (the 2021 PGP) is in effect from October 31, 2021, through midnight October 31, 2026. The agency has already issued the final 2026 Pesticide General Permit, which will take effect on October 31, 2026, and run through October 30, 2031, though many states continue to manage their own pesticide discharge permitting programs.

It’s good practice to maintain a documented decision-making process for any pesticide application that targets or is likely to come into contact with water. This way, you can clearly demonstrate why permit coverage was or wasn’t needed.

Include the following in your records:

Note whether the application is directly in, over or along the banks of water.

Verify the permitting authority and any specific thresholds that apply in your jurisdiction.

Log details like the product used, application rate, method, weather conditions and the receiving water body.

Treat Construction and Renovation as a Stormwater Compliance Program

Stormwater compliance requirements for construction can come into play when your project disturbs one acre or more of land. They’re also relevant when smaller disturbances are part of a larger common plan of development that totals one acre or more, and there’s potential for stormwater to discharge into waters of the United States. This often applies to things like course rebuilds, drainage improvements or golf cart path installations.

To stay ahead of these obligations, approach construction and renovation projects with a structured stormwater management program. Here are some practical steps:

Incorporate erosion and sediment control measures right into your bids, contracts and daily work plans to ensure they’re consistently implemented.

Properly manage potential pollutant sources by designating areas for concrete washout, equipment fueling and material stockpiles, keeping them contained and away from drainage paths.

Manage Chemicals and Waste Under Resource Conservation and Recovery Act Rules

Golf course operations often produce various waste streams that can be regulated under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, such as waste pesticides, solvents, used oil and contaminated absorbents.

The EPA’s generator standards, found in 40 Code of Federal Regulations Part 262, outline how generators must identify hazardous waste and handle it safely, from initial accumulation all the way through shipment and disposal. Staying compliant hinges on making accurate waste determinations, proper labeling, and maintaining thorough disposal records.

Keep product storage areas clearly separated from waste accumulation zones to avoid any cross-contamination.

Label all waste containers appropriately and track accumulation start dates whenever that’s required for your generator category.

Store manifests, disposal records and staff training logs in one organized place for easy access during inspections.

Meet Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Act Reporting Duties

The Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Act requires facilities to report storage, use and releases of certain hazardous chemicals so state and local authorities can plan for emergencies. Many facilities meet duties through hazardous chemical inventory reporting, including Tier II submissions where thresholds apply.

Reconcile purchases and on-hand quantities on a set schedule.

Document changes in products, quantities, or storage locations.

Build Inspection Ready Records That Tie Water Use to Compliance Controls

Regulators start with records before they visit a site. A single compliance file should connect each water activity to its governing rule and show field controls. If a complaint alleges runoff or chemical movement to water, records should show what happened and what you did.

Water source approvals, meter logs and drought response actions.

Stormwater permit coverage, inspection notes and corrective actions.

Pesticide decisions, application logs and reporting records.

Waste determinations and disposal documentation.

Conclusion

Golf course water use triggers overlapping federal, state and local requirements that depend on how water is withdrawn, managed and discharged. A clear compliance program starts with identifying which features fall under Clean Water Act jurisdiction, then tying each activity to the correct permit, operating control and record, much like choosing the right driver sets the direction for the entire hole.

When definitions and authorities change, current jurisdiction checks and organized documentation provide the steady putter work that keeps operations accurate, defensible and inspection-ready.