EPA Releases Part 2 of Its Report, Addressing Legacy Asbestos

EPA addresses asbestos risks, targeting legacy materials and advocating stronger regulations.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken another important step in addressing the dangers of asbestos, a known carcinogen linked to lung cancer and mesothelioma. On December 3rd, the agency released Part 2 of its final risk determination on asbestos, focusing on the risks posed by legacy uses for the toxin and associated disposal. This follows an earlier EPA ruling banning the use and import of chrysotile asbestos, which took effect in May of this year.

Legacy uses refer to asbestos-containing materials (ACMs) continue to reside in older buildings, such as in insulation, ceiling tiles, and pipe wraps, that are no longer manufactured or distributed but still present exposure risks. These materials can be disturbed during demolition, renovation, or emergency situations, potentially exposing workers and first responders to harmful fibers. Construction workers who cut, sand, or grind these materials are among those at the highest risk. Similarly, firefighters may encounter asbestos during fires or other emergencies, where disturbed materials release dangerous particles into the air.

Linda Reinstein, president of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, praised the EPA’s findings. Her husband, Alan, passed away from mesothelioma in 2006, and since then, she has been an advocate for stronger protections against asbestos exposure. ‘EPA’s final evaluation brings long-overdue attention to the grave risks of legacy asbestos and validates what ADAO has long emphasized: Legacy asbestos is a persistent and deadly threat,’ she stated. Reinstein added, however, that this is only a starting point. ‘Prevention is the cure, and we must ensure these EPA findings drive strong policies to protect public health and save lives,’ she said.

This second phase of the EPA’s risk evaluation goes beyond chrysotile asbestos to include five additional fiber types, talc, and Libby asbestos. It draws attention to the importance of addressing materials that remain in older homes and buildings, particularly as they deteriorate or are disrupted. The focus on legacy uses represents a shift in the agency’s efforts, targeting risks that may not arise from ongoing manufacturing but from past applications that still linger.

The EPA’s actions address long-standing concerns from health advocates and the scientific community. Asbestos exposure has been recognized as a major public health threat for decades, yet its regulation in the United States has often lagged behind other countries. Reinstein’s call for action reflects a growing consensus that stricter measures are needed to manage asbestos risks comprehensively.

Part 2 of the EPA’s evaluation is expected to lay the groundwork for a proposed rule created to protect people from the risks identified in the report. This regulatory step is important to ensuring that legacy asbestos no longer poses a significant danger to workers, homeowners, and emergency personnel. While the timeline for this rule is still unfolding, advocates like Reinstein remain vigilant in pushing for swift and decisive action.

The EPA’s findings are a reminder of the ongoing risks posed by asbestos, even in materials installed decades ago. Asbestos is no longer widely used in new construction, but its presence in older buildings continues to endanger those who work in construction, demolition, and emergency response. The challenge now is to ensure that these risks are mitigated through regulations, public awareness, and proactive removal or containment of hazardous materials.

For workers, and for the general public, the message is clear: Asbestos remains a serious health threat that requires attention and caution. With further actions expected from the EPA, the hope is that these efforts will reduce exposure and save lives in the years to come.

As Reinstein put it, ‘We must continue to push forward, ensuring that no one else suffers the preventable loss that so many families, including mine, have endured. The EPA’s findings are a vital step, but there is still much work to do.’

Sources:

Asbestos: EPA releases Part 2 of risk evaluation, plans proposed rule

Federal Register: Asbestos Part 2 Supplemental Evaluation Including Legacy Uses and Associated Disposals; Risk Evaluation Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA); Notice of Availability