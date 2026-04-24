Eric E. Ludin Brings Four Decades of Experience to Shumaker as St. Petersburg Real Estate Market Accelerates 

“As the real estate landscape in St. Petersburg continues to experience high demand, Eric will be an asset to clients facing complex commercial real estate disputes,” said Mindi Richter, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s St. Petersburg office.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Eric E. Ludin, a renowned attorney and leader in the legal community, has joined Shumaker’s St. Petersburg office as Of Counsel. In practice for over four decades, Eric’s experience and insights gained throughout his career will bolster the firm’s commercial real estate capabilities.

Focusing his practice on commercial landlord-tenant disputes, Eric handles eviction matters and claims for damages, helping resolve these issues promptly and efficiently to ensure his clients canaccomplish their goal of making their real estate productive with minimal business interruption.

“As the real estate landscape in St. Petersburg continues to experience high demand, Eric will be an asset to clients facing complex commercial real estate disputes,” said Mindi Richter, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s St. Petersburg office. “He is well known in—and deeply familiar with—the legal scene in this region, and we look forward to seeing the impactful difference he makes for our clients.”

A Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Mediator, Eric is frequently retained by other attorneys to resolve their clients’ disputes through the mediation process. He also drafts commercial leases and related lease documents, including amendments and assignments.

Eric is a pillar of the St. Petersburg legal community. Active in the local bar, he helped found the St. Petersburg Bar Foundation, served as its President for four terms, and has served on the planning committee for its annual professionalism seminar for the past 12 years. His history of legal leadership also includes serving as the President of the St. Petersburg Bar Association and the Chair of the 6th Judicial Grievance Committee of the Florida Bar.

In the community, Eric is a current board member of Menorah Life and previously served as its Chair and helped found the Tampa Bay Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and served several terms as its President. He has also held leadership positions with Congregation B’nai Israel and the Annual Campaign on the Pinellas County Jewish Foundation.

“I’m thrilled to join Shumaker’s robust litigation and real estate practices,” said Eric. “The real estate market in St. Petersburg, and Florida at large, is becoming increasingly complicated as growth skyrockets, and I look forward to helping clients navigate challenges and focus on running their businesses.”

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