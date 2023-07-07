Erica M. Shea Graduates Leadership Florida 

As part of the program, participants attend sessions on leadership and issues critical to Florida, and after graduation, they stay connected through ongoing meetings.

TAMPA, FL— Shumaker’s Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Erica Shea has graduated from Leadership Florida as a member of Cornerstone Class 40—a group of executives who collaborated and worked for a better Florida.

“Graduating from Leadership Florida does not signify the end, but the continuation of a lifetime of opportunity as a member of the Leadership Florida network and a group of leaders focused on making Florida the best place to live, work, and play today and for generations to come,” Erica said.

As part of the program, participants attend sessions on leadership and issues critical to Florida, and after graduation, they stay connected through ongoing meetings. There are more than 3,300 diverse alumni across the state, ranging from CEOs and elected officials to farmers, managers of high-tech consortiums, hospital administrators, and heads of Florida’s most important agencies.

At Shumaker, several leaders have participated in the program, including Ronald Christaldi, who currently serves as Board Chair-Elect, Julio Esquivel, Andy Mayts, Dan DeLeo, former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, and former Mayor of Pensacola Ashton Hayward.

As Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer for Shumaker, Erica serves as a revenue driver, client relations resource, and marketing strategist for the firm.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.