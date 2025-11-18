Erica M. Shea Joins Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA Governance Board

Erica’s passion for giving back is evident in both her professional and personal life.

TAMPA, FL — Erica M. Shea, Shumaker’s Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, has joined the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA (Tampa Y) Governance Board. In this role, Erica will help provide fiduciary oversight, set strategic direction, and ensure the organization continues to fulfill its cause-driven mission to strengthen the community.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Erica to our Governance Board,” said Matt Mitchell, President and CEO of the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA. “Her strategic insight, community-minded leadership, and deep marketing expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve more families across Hillsborough and East Pasco counties.”

As a key leader at Shumaker, Erica serves as a revenue driver, client relations resource, and marketing strategist. Her passion for giving back is evident in both her professional and personal life—from forging impactful community partnerships on behalf of the firm to actively engaging in local organizations and leadership programs. Her appointment reinforces Shumaker’s commitment to making a lasting impact in the communities it serves.

“The Tampa Y has a rich legacy of empowering individuals and families across our region,” said Erica. “I’m honored to join the Governance Board at such an exciting time of growth—especially with the announcement of the new YMCA and mixed-use development right in my own backyard as a proud Heights resident. I look forward to contributing to an organization that has been a cornerstone of our community for over 135 years.”

The Tampa Y recently unveiled plans for a new YMCA and six-acre mixed-use development in Tampa Heights, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to expand access to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA operates 16 facilities and numerous program sites, engaging more than 280,000 individuals annually—regardless of age, income, or background. As a four-star charity, the organization remains committed to nurturing the potential of children and teens, improving community health and well-being, and providing opportunities to give back and support neighbors.

