ESOMAR Unveils Speaker Lineup for 25th Edition of the LATAM Conference in Mexico City

ESOMAR champions the research, insights, and analytics sector worldwide.

MEXICO CITY – ESOMAR, the global voice of the data, research, and insights community, is excited to announce is lineup for the upcoming ESOMAR Latin America event for 2023. The conference is scheduled for April 23-25 in Mexico City, Mexico and it’s the 25th in-person conference event in the region. It will bring together leading experts and professionals in the market research industry from across Latin America to share their knowledge and experience.

Speakers include:

Joeri Van den Bergh , Managing Partner, InSites Consulting

, Managing Partner, InSites Consulting Magdalena Garcia Grisante , Consumer Insights Manager Emerging Categories, Coca Cola Company

, Consumer Insights Manager Emerging Categories, Coca Cola Company Priscila Aramburu , Director – Qual Division, de la Riva Group

, Director – Qual Division, de la Riva Group Alberto Rosas , Country Manager, Fine Research

, Country Manager, Fine Research Fabiola Suarez , Healthcare Panel Director, Fine Research

, Healthcare Panel Director, Fine Research Laura Romero , Director, Ipsos

, Director, Ipsos Mónica Quevedo , Head of Human Insights, Alicorp

, Head of Human Insights, Alicorp Javier Rosas Delint , Head of Marketing Insights & Revenue Growth Management, Kimberly Clark Mexico

, Head of Marketing Insights & Revenue Growth Management, Kimberly Clark Mexico Laura E. Ruvalcaba , CEO, Brain – Brand Investigation, S.A. de C.V.

, CEO, Brain – Brand Investigation, S.A. de C.V. Luis Cervantes , CEO, Virtus

, CEO, Virtus Martha Rivera-Pesquera , Marketing Professor, IPADE Business School

, Marketing Professor, IPADE Business School Kathy Frankovic , Professional Standards Committee, ESOMAR

, Professional Standards Committee, ESOMAR Ruben Nazario , Vice President, Digital Shopper Innovation, eFluence™ a Division of Behaviorally

, Vice President, Digital Shopper Innovation, eFluence™ a Division of Behaviorally Gustavo Alvarez , Vice President, Behaviorally

, Vice President, Behaviorally Alexis Brantes Rodríguez , Affective Computing and Intelligent Interaction (ACII), UserEmotion Oü

, Affective Computing and Intelligent Interaction (ACII), UserEmotion Oü Raphael Alex de Sousa , Head of Customer Experience, qiip

, Head of Customer Experience, qiip Veronica Islas , Global Client Service, Brain – Brand Investigation SA de CV

, Global Client Service, Brain – Brand Investigation SA de CV Patricia Fujisawa , Manager, SKIM

, Manager, SKIM Cesar Valderrama-Nicholls , CEO, Datexco Company

, CEO, Datexco Company Claudia Velasco-Henao , Marketing Manager, Caracol Radio (Grupo Prisa)

, Marketing Manager, Caracol Radio (Grupo Prisa) Ben Boix , Managing Director USA & Canada, Netquest

, Managing Director USA & Canada, Netquest Daniela Martínez , SVP Advertising and Sales, A+E

, SVP Advertising and Sales, A+E Elisa Romo de Vivar Villasana , Strategy & Insight Director, Danone

, Strategy & Insight Director, Danone Jorge Galvan , Brandon Manager Jr., Danone

, Brandon Manager Jr., Danone Camila Cassis , Research Analyst, Market Analysis

, Research Analyst, Market Analysis Fabian Echegaray , Director, Market Analysis Brasil

, Director, Market Analysis Brasil Solange Alfinito , Professor/Researcher, UnB/SCORAI Brazil

, Professor/Researcher, UnB/SCORAI Brazil Claudia Sciarretta , Global Insights Director, PepsiCo

, Global Insights Director, PepsiCo Paulina Castillo , Consumer Insights Sr Director, PepsiCo

, Consumer Insights Sr Director, PepsiCo Damián Gandolfi , Creative Strategist / Strategic Planner, Cooperativa Mental

, Creative Strategist / Strategic Planner, Cooperativa Mental Daniel Lagache , Creative Strategist / Strategic Planner, Cooperativa Mental

, Creative Strategist / Strategic Planner, Cooperativa Mental Diego Alarcón , Shopper Insights Manager – LATAM, The Coca Cola Company

, Shopper Insights Manager – LATAM, The Coca Cola Company Manuel Garcia-Garcia , Global Lead of Neuroscience, Ipsos

, Global Lead of Neuroscience, Ipsos Adriana Aguilar, Head of Insights, AlEn Mexico

This event will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest trends and developments in the market research industry, as well as network with their peers and make valuable connections.The conference will host keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions covering a range of subjects, such as the Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence (AI), User Experience (UX), Customer Focus, and Diversity in Research. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops and training sessions to gain practical skills and knowledge that they can apply to their own research projects.

The high quality of the content at every Congress is made possible by the Congress Programme Committee, who review the papers and presentations submitted to deliver the best possible insights. The programme committee includes:

Gabriela Alcala , Director of Analysis, MARES, Mexico (ESOMAR Rep)

, Director of Analysis, MARES, Mexico (ESOMAR Rep) Alejandro Salgado-Montejo, PhD, Co-Founder, Atrianna, Colombia

PhD, Co-Founder, Atrianna, Colombia Patricio Pagani , Co-Founder, The Black Puma Ai, Argentina

, Co-Founder, The Black Puma Ai, Argentina Thyago Simões , CX Research Coordinator, Itaú Unibanco, Brazil

, CX Research Coordinator, Itaú Unibanco, Brazil Pilar Bermudez Nunez , Insights & Branding Manager at Gloria, Peru

, Insights & Branding Manager at Gloria, Peru Begonia Fafian , LATAM Human Insights Senior Director, Coca-Cola Company, Mexico

, LATAM Human Insights Senior Director, Coca-Cola Company, Mexico Alejandro Prieto, Consumer and Shopper Insights Director LATAM, Coca-Cola Company, Mexico

This year’s event will focus on the theme of Magic of Insights, and will focus on business insights, innovative methodologies, data-driven strategies, customer-centric approaches, and the tech-tools to forecast the trends of the future and beyond. Industry leaders from across Latin America will also discuss the latest developments and trends in the market research industry. The conference will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to stay ahead of the curve, improve their skills, and connect with other industry leaders.

We are expecting a great turnout for this year’s event, with attendees from across Latin America as well as international participants. This event is a great opportunity for market research professionals to stay ahead of the curve, to improve their skills, and to connect with other industry leaders.

We are offering a SUPER EARLY BIRD rate until the 14/02/23! https://community.esomar.org/latin-america-2023-registration?mtm_medium=email&mtm_source=Meltwater&mtm_campaign=Congress%20LATAM%202023&mtm_content=EarlyBird

To register for the ESOMAR Latin America event and to learn more about the program and speakers, please visit: https://esomar.org/initiatives/latin-america-2023?mtm_medium=email&mtm_source=Meltwater&mtm_campaign=Congress%20LATAM%202023&mtm_content=EarlyBird. We look forward to seeing you there!

About ESOMAR

ESOMAR champions the research, insights, and analytics sector worldwide. Founded in 1947, the global membership association is a network reaching over 50,000 professionals and 750+ companies in 130+ countries. We support our global community through raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices,

promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers, and ensuring the values of honesty, transparency, and objectivity are applied to all data sources. www.esomar.org