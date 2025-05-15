LegalReader.com  ·  Legal News, Analysis, & Commentary
News & Politics

Event Advisory: Four months into the Trump Administration: How Have US Political Institutions Responded? 

— May 15, 2025
A man in a suit stands at a podium, pointing.
Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0

Panelists will examine both Congress and the courts’ responses to President Trump’s exercise of power, including the Senate’s handling of presidential appointments. 

What: Join the Katzmann Initiative at Brookings for a webinar to discuss contemporary challenges to the balance of power in the U.S. constitutional system. Panelists will examine both Congress and the courts’ responses to President Trump’s exercise of power, including the Senate’s handling of presidential appointments.

Featuring:

  • Sarah Binder, Senior Fellow, Governance Studies, Brookings Institution
  • Quinta Jurecic, Fellow, Governance Studies, Brookings Institution; Senior Editor, Lawfare
  • Molly Reynolds, Senior Fellow, Governance Studies, Brookings Institution
  • Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, Visiting Fellow, Governance Studies, Brookings Institution
  • Darrell West, Senior Fellow, Governance Studies, Brookings Institution

When: Wednesday May 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Streaming online

RSVP and learn more here 

Viewers can submit questions in advance via e-mail to events@brookings.edu

The Brookings Institution is a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C. Our mission is to conduct in-depth, nonpartisan research to improve policy and governance at local, national, and global levels.

Join the conversation!

Trending