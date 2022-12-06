Everything You Should Know After a Bus Accident: A Guide

Since a settlement is final, your attorney’s hard work will ensure you don’t accept an offer that’s too small or won’t cover the expenses of the bus accident.

Any vehicle accident can be a traumatic experience, especially a bus one. Many factors can determine what might happen after a collision, but most people are shocked when a bus accident occurs.

One of the essential things to remember in any accident is to seek medical help immediately, even if your injuries seem non-existent. Whatever legal action you pursue, ensure you work with a lawyer because they can help you recover compensation.

That said, this article will guide what happens after a bus accident and how your attorney can support your claim with their expertise.

The Statutory Deadline may vary

One of the most underrated factors in a bus accident is the statutory deadline, which may differ for each state. According to law, you can pursue compensation for your injuries, but you have limited time to file a lawsuit.

Additionally, depending on the details of your case, the statutory deadline may vary. For example, if you’re from North Carolina, the statute of limitation is three years, meaning you only have three years from the accident date to file your lawsuit.

However, if you want to ensure your lawsuit complies with the statute of limitation, you should work with professional lawyers whose expertise involves bus accidents.

Again, if you live in an area of North Carolina like Charlotte, you can seek help from Charlotte Bus Accident Lawyers, who will inform you how much time you have left to file a lawsuit because they know your state’s laws better.

Another thing you can do is make a complaint about your city’s bus system. So if you’re from Charlotte, you can contact CATS bus services and report any irregularities you could detect from the bus driver or another party.

You Might be Eligible to Collect Damages

Depending on the severity and details of your case, you can collect tangible or intangible damages after filing a bus accident claim.

Essentially, tangible, also known as economic damages, involve expenses for which you have a receipt. These damages are the easiest to evaluate and may include medical care, property damage, income loss, etc.

Intangible or non-economic damages, on the other hand, are more complicated to evaluate. They can include emotional and physical trauma like pain and suffering, disfigurement, and permanent disability or scars.

If you’re confused about what injuries you’ve incurred, your attorney can help you distinguish between them. If you work with North Carolina Bus Accident Lawyers, they can assess your claim or lawsuit and account for each item of your injuries. Their total amount is usually used as a compensation goal for your case.

Your Attorney Can Negotiate on Your Behalf

Every compensation negotiation can be a complex and lengthy process, but you don’t have to go through it alone. Your attorney can initially add financial value to your case and use that during your negotiation talks. Charlotte Accident Lawyers can also keep you aware of each offer and give a list of pros and cons to ensure you pick the one that matches your needs.

Further, your legal representation can prevent you from accepting an offer that’s too quick because it might push you to settle your case before knowing its full financial impact.

However, since a settlement is final, your attorney’s hard work will ensure you don’t accept an offer that’s too small or won’t cover the expenses of the bus accident. Although you have the final say in accepting or rejecting a compensation offer, your lawyer can advise on whether that settlement is adequate for your situation and injuries.