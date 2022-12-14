Everything You Should Know if a Bus Hits Your Car

Unless you’re incapable of moving, you should always exchange contact and insurance information with the bus driver, passengers, or other witnesses before leaving the accident scene.

Bus accidents are not uncommon, but when involved with a car, the consequences can be catastrophic. Unfortunately, many factors may contribute to the collision, so determining liability is a complex process. Still, you can get legal help from attorneys to ensure you receive compensation for any injuries or damage to yourself, your passengers, or the vehicle.

If you’ve been in a recent car crash with a bus and want to know how to seek legal help, this article will inform you on how to deal with the aftermath of the accident and how an attorney can help your case.

What Happens if a Bus Hits Your Car?

Any vehicle accident is traumatic and complex, but bus accidents can be trickier because several parties can be involved. That said, if a bus hits your car, there are many factors to consider, including the following:

The time and place the accident occurred

The angle from which your car was hit

How fast were both vehicles driving

Whether you were wearing a seatbelt

Although the vehicles might get totaled, you and your passengers might be able to survive without any severe injuries. However, in other cases, victims incur serious physical and emotional injuries and a huge debt to pay off.

That’s why it’s always a good idea to contact professional lawyers specializing in bus accidents since they can advise you on further legal steps and help you navigate your case better.

How to Cope with the Aftermath of a Bus Accident

You can take many steps to increase your chances of healing from your injuries and receive compensation. However, even if you can’t do some of these things, your local attorneys can help you sue for damages.

If you’re from Baltimore, Maryland, you can reach out to Baltimore Bus Accident Lawyers, who will help you gather the necessary evidence to prove you’re eligible for compensation even if you fail to perform these tasks.

Medical Help

Since buses are larger vehicles than cars, the car and its passengers can incur more damage than the bus. That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep a record of any injuries after an accident and seek medical help, as this can:

Prevent all types of injuries

Save your life

Create a medical record to prove your injuries

If you want to strengthen your case further, you can get help from Maryland Bus Accident Lawyers, who can help you prove your injuries were connected to the bus accident and not for another reason.

Preserve the Accident Scene

Unless you’re incapable of moving, you should always exchange contact and insurance information with the bus driver, passengers, or other witnesses before leaving the accident scene. This is essential, so you have more evidence to recover compensation and make your attorney’s job easier to preserve the evidence.

You should take photos, and videos of your injuries and the accident scene, as it can help support your case. Lastly, you can also complain about your city’s bus system. For example, you can report to the Metro SubwayLink, and they’ll try to prevent future irregularities from bus drivers and companies.

Legal Help

After receiving medical help, it’s time to consider your legal options. This means that Baltimore Accident Lawyers can provide you with a free case review so you know you can: