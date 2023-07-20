Everything You Should Know if You’re Involved in a Bus Accident

Driving while intoxicated is illegal in all states, but it can be especially dangerous for bus drivers.

For many people, bus is necessary for their daily commute and transportation, so they rely heavily on their safety. However, even with the safest bus drivers, accidents can still occur, and the results can be devastating.

Still, many victims are unaware of how the legal system works for bus accidents, especially since there are many claims you can make depending on whether the bus is public or privately-owned. So if you or a loved one has been in a bus accident and is on the recovery process, here’s everything you should know.

Types of Bus Accidents

Surprisingly, there are many bus accidents that people tend to overlook. Since buses can be public or private, it’s essential to know who the liable party in the accident is. For that, you’ll need help from qualified lawyers who have experience handling all types of bus collisions.

That said, the ‘’bus accident’’ category includes the following:

Public buses

Private buses

School buses

Transit buses (commuter buses, city buses, and shuttles)

Vans

Intercity buses (long-distance travel buses)

Some of these vehicles can be more dangerous, so only highly-experienced bus drivers can operate them. However, if accidents happen even with these bus drivers, you can still seek compensation with the help of a local attorney.

Suppose the accident occurred in Mesa, Arizona; you should contact Mesa Bus Accident Lawyers, and they’ll inform you on further legal steps and protect your rights during the process.

4 Leading Causes of Bus Accidents

You’d be surprised at how many factors contribute to the cause of an accident. However, there are four leading causes you should remember:

Driver Error

As with all drivers, even bus drivers make mistakes. But the problem with buses is that they’re larger vehicles and have more blind spots, so it’s difficult for the driver to see other vehicles or pedestrians on the road.

Driver Fatigue

Unfortunately, bus drivers are often pushed to work beyond their schedules, so they’re exhausted. So when a driver becomes tired, they become less alert or slower, which can ultimately cause the accident.

Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

Driving while intoxicated is illegal in all states, but it can be especially dangerous for bus drivers who transport many passengers at once. If your bus driver was intoxicated and caused an accident, you should immediately contact Arizona Bus Accident Lawyers to ensure you can file a claim against the liable party.

Additionally, these lawyers will also advise you to make a complaint to your city’s bus system. For Mesa, you can report your accident to the Valley Metro Bus System to try and prevent similar cases.

Bus Maintenance

Although all laws require bus companies to perform regular maintenance check-ups for the safety of their buses, some companies avoid them. Additionally, this lack of maintenance can lead to further mechanical problems that could break down during the transportation, causing a major collision.

In that case, you can still reach out to Mesa Accident Lawyers because they can help determine the main factor or defective part that caused the accident so you can receive the compensation you deserve.

Most Common Bus Accident Injuries

Bus injuries can range from minor injuries to severe or fatal injuries, such as:

Head injuries

Bone fractures

Spinal cord injuries

Burn injuries

Facial lacerations

Whiplash

Recoverable Damages after a Bus Accident

Being involved in a bus accident means you can experience minor or severe injuries, but the costs can be relatively high. Still, you can recover some costs, including the following: