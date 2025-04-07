Excello Law Expands into United States with the Launch of Excello Law US LLP, Building on Global Growth

Firm’s entry into the U.S. market marks second international expansion following Dubai launch.

Excello Law, the leading UK dispersed model firm, has announced its first international expansion into the United States with the launch of Excello Law US LLP. This marks the firm’s second international office, following the successful launch of its Dubai office in January 2025. Initially planned for an earlier unveiling, the announcement was respectfully delayed to acknowledge the devastating impact of the fires in California and to offer support to those affected.

Excello Law’s founder and CEO, George Bisnought, commented:

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the recent fires in California. As a firm, we believe in putting people first, and we felt it was important to approach our expansion sensitively while taking steps to contribute to the recovery efforts. We’re incredibly proud to be taking this next step in our journey, starting in California, a state with immense opportunity and a strong alignment with our vision for growth.”

Excello Law US LLP, authorised by the California State Bar, is launching its first office in Santa Barbara under the leadership of J. Paul Gignac, a prominent West Coast litigator with decades of experience in real estate, intellectual property, entertainment, trusts, and class actions. Alongside establishing the US office, J. Paul and his team are also working on a group claim to support victims of the Eaton Canyon Fire, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to serving both its clients and the broader community.

Commenting on his new role, J. Paul Gignac said:

“I am thrilled to join Excello Law and lead its expansion into the US. The firm’s innovative model resonates deeply with me, empowering lawyers to deliver exceptional service with greater flexibility and entrepreneurial freedom. While helping to grow Excello’s presence in California, I am also proud to work with the team to assist those affected by the Eaton Canyon Fire. This initiative reflects Excello’s values and focus on meaningful impact.”

California has been strategically chosen for Excello’s US launch due to its position as the state with the second-largest number of law firms and its rapidly growing fee-share legal sector. The region will serve as a springboard for further US expansion.

George Bisnought added:

“With the launch of Excello Law US LLP, we are strengthening our ability to handle US-based legal matters, refer work seamlessly across regions, and establish our presence in a key international market. California will act as a platform for growth, and we’re excited to explore new opportunities while bringing our distinctive model to the US. J. Paul’s leadership will be instrumental in building a full-service practice that reflects our ethos of entrepreneurialism, flexibility, and tailored support for lawyers.”

This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting phase of growth for Excello Law, with plans to expand into several US states and other international markets under the global umbrella of Excello Law International.

Excello Law sends its heartfelt support to all those affected by the fires in California, and we remain committed to contributing to the recovery and rebuilding efforts in the communities we serve.

About Excello Law

Founded in 2009 by George Bisnought, Excello Law has pioneered the way new-model law firms operate, empowering lawyers to grow their careers on their terms. With 210 partners and offices across the UK, the firm has a strong track record of innovation and growth. Excello’s international expansion follows a highly successful year in 2024, with new partners and boutique law firms joining under its ‘House of Brands’ model.