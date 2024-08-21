Execo and ContractPodAi Forge Strategic Partnership Using Leah GenAI Tools to Transform Legal Services

Execo and ContractPodAi announce a strategic partnership to embed Leah’s AI technology into Execo’s legal services.

NEW YORK/PRNewswire – Execo, a next-generation alternative legal services provider, is excited to announce its new strategic partnership with ContractPodAi, the innovator behind Leah, a cutting-edge legal GenAI solution. This partnership will incorporate Leah’s generative AI capabilities into Execo’s robust legal service delivery, offering unprecedented efficiency and confidence in GenAI-embedded solutions to legal clients globally.

Under this alliance, Execo will not only embed Leah into its service offerings to streamline Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) implementation as well as other Contracts-as-a-service offerings, but also has built and launched a GenAI “bootcamp” in its delivery centers in India, Kenya and the Philippines. This is an extension of its existing “University” curriculum programmes that take high-potential individuals from one discipline and give them an updated skillset to work in more technology-enabled roles. Execo has already run its first Leah bootcamp with 50 lawyers turned “Legal Engineers” who are now “Leah” ready to deploy to customer work and make a real impact immediately. This move is aligned with Exec’s strategy to deploy GenAI so it significantly enhances customer outcomes.

“When thinking about truly embedding GenAI into workflows in a way that return on AI investments can be measured, we wanted to go with a firm that is proven and trusted in the legal tech space. ContractPodAi’s leadership in Contract Lifecycle Management software means that they are in the perfect position to lead in real GenAI – and that, combined with our delivery capabilities, we can offer clients industry-leading outcomes,” said Patrick Linton, CEO of Execo. “We understand why lawyers are skeptical of GenAI. Our focus is on pairing our own legal experts with industry-leading GenAI technology to eliminate that complexity – answering our customers’ questions like “Will it work?” and solving for complexity around selection of an increasingly crowded legal technology landscape.”

“Partnering with Execo provides a fantastic opportunity to push the boundaries of what GenAI can achieve in the legal sector,” stated Anurag Malik, President of ContractPodAi. “Leah is designed to transform the efficiency of legal teams, and by leveraging Execo’s exceptional global talent pool and delivery capabilities, we are setting a new standard for the industry.”

This partnership between Execo and ContractPodAi marks a strategic advance in reshaping how legal professionals interact with ALSPs. This collaboration focuses on deploying AI where it adds the most value and retaining human insight for complex legal judgments, ensuring solutions that attorneys can be confident in.

About Execo

Founded in 2023, Execo is a next-generation legal services provider that is changing the way companies engage with their providers by thoughtfully incorporating GenAI where it matters and people where it counts. Execo actively acquires successful legal service providers and transforms traditional FTE-based business models into GenAI-powered managed legal services that deliver tangible outcomes for rapidly changing legal departments. Led by entrepreneur Patrick Linton and a strong management team backed by years of experience executing business solutions, Execo’s 400 professionals located across six countries serve over 100 clients across a diverse set of industries. For more information, visit www.execo.com .

About ContractPodAi

Recognized as a Visionary by Gartner in 2021, 2022, and 2023, ContractPodAi is on a mission to transform the way the world makes agreements. Lawyer-led and AI-powered, our ‘One Legal Platform’ was developed by attorneys as a solution for legal teams. Now, more than ever, it’s clear legal teams aren’t the only ones struggling with insurmountable workloads and complex contracts. That’s why we’ve spent over a decade evolving our AI and CLM to offer an all-in-one platform where teams take charge of their contract management process and our new generative AI-powered Leah Legal Copilot to provide super-powered support for Legal Teams.

ContractPodAi amplifies your business’s readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including Microsoft, OpenAi, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in New York, Glasgow, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto.

For more information about Leah Legal Copilot’s generative AI capabilities, visit https://contractpodai.com/leah/.