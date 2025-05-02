Experienced Litigator Kathryn N. Tanner Joins Shumaker  

Inspired by her father, who is also an attorney, Katie knew from an early age that she wanted to advocate for clients with the same passion and effectiveness she saw in him.

CHARLESTON, SC —Kathryn “Katie” N. Tanner has joined Shumaker as an Associate, bringing with her a broad range of experience in civil litigation and a strong commitment to client advocacy.

Katie is an experienced litigator who has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in a wide variety of civil matters in state and federal courts. She is known for her thorough, efficient approach and for consistently keeping her clients’ best interests at the forefront. Katie believes in the value of building professional relationships—with clients, colleagues, and the broader community—to expand knowledge and seize new opportunities to help clients succeed.

“Katie brings energy, insight, and a strong work ethic to our team,” said Steve Meckler, Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader at Shumaker. “Her client-focused mindset and depth of experience make her a valuable addition to our litigation practice.”

Inspired by her father, who is also an attorney, Katie knew from an early age that she wanted to advocate for clients with the same passion and effectiveness she saw in him. She embraces challenges with confidence and a deep sense of purpose.

Katie earned her J.D. from the Charleston School of Law, where she served as President of the Student Bar Association, was a research assistant to two professors, earned multiple CALI Awards, and participated extensively in pro bono work. At graduation, she spoke on behalf of the student body and was awarded the prestigious Civility Award, given to the student who best exemplifies the high moral character and professionalism of the Charleston School of Law.

Prior to joining Shumaker, Katie practiced at a Charleston-based law firm, where she handled civil litigation matters from inception through trial. She is also deeply engaged in the legal community and was appointed by Chief Justice John W. Kittredge to serve on the South Carolina Access to Justice Commission.

