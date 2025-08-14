Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Expands Labor & Employment Practice, Welcomes Elizabeth E. Schlissel as Partner

Schlissel brings extensive experience representing employers in employment litigation, internal investigations and day-to-day compliance counseling.

New York City, NY – Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP (FRB), a New York-based law firm known for its entrepreneurial approach to the practice of law, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Labor & Employment Law Practice Group with the addition of Elizabeth E. Schlissel as Partner. Her arrival deepens FRB’s ability to advise employers on complex workplace matters and defend them in high-stakes litigation.

Schlissel brings extensive experience representing employers in employment litigation, internal investigations and day-to-day compliance counseling. She defends companies in state and federal courts in matters involving wage and hour disputes, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, hostile work environment claims, breach of employment contracts, restrictive covenants and failure-to-accommodate actions.

“Elizabeth’s depth of experience makes her an exceptional addition to our Labor & Employment team,” said Kenneth Falcon, Co-Managing Partner of FRB. “Her ability to guide clients through complex workplace challenges aligns perfectly with FRB’s commitment to delivering strategic, cross-departmental, results-driven counsel. More than this, she is a considerate, proactive and kind person, which makes her precisely the sort of partner to seek.”

Actively appearing before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the New York State Division of Human Rights and the New York City Commission on Human Rights. Schlissel also represents businesses in Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) litigation related to both premises and website accessibility. Her practice extends to advising on compliance with evolving employment laws and regulations, ensuring clients are equipped to uphold best practices in the workplace.

In addition to her litigation practice, Schlissel is highly skilled in conducting internal investigations, delivering comprehensive reports and guidance on corrective action to reduce liability. She leads on-site and virtual training sessions to help organizations prevent harassment and discrimination, and to equip management with tools to effectively respond to and address workplace complaints. She also represents employers in audits and investigations conducted by the U.S. and New York State Departments of Labor.

“FRB offers the broad-based legal talent and attention to detail that define a truly client-centered law firm,” said Schlissel. “I’m passionate about advising employers on navigating complex labor and employment laws, cultivating positive workplace cultures, and reducing legal liability. I’m excited to join my new colleagues in expanding the depth and reach of the services we provide to our clients.”

