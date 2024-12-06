Family Files Lawsuit After Arby’s Freezer Death

Family files a wrongful death lawsuit against Arby’s franchisee after manager dies in freezer.

In May 2023, a tragic incident at an Arby’s restaurant in New Iberia, Louisiana, resulted in the death of 63-year-old Nguyet Le, a manager from Houston. Found lifeless in the restaurant’s walk-in freezer, her passing has since sparked a legal battle between her family and the franchisee of the establishment. As the case unfolds, the legal proceedings have shone a light on workplace safety and corporate accountability.

Nguyet Le, a widow and mother of four, relocated to New Iberia earlier in the year to serve temporarily as the general manager of the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive. She was no stranger to the role, having managed a Houston Arby’s for years. Alongside her son, who is developmentally disabled and also an Arby’s employee, Le began her duties at the new location in April 2023. Just a month later, her life ended under harrowing circumstances.

On the morning of May 11, Le arrived early to prepare the restaurant for opening. At some point, she entered the freezer, where the door closed behind her, trapping her inside. Hours passed before her son discovered her body, curled in a fetal position on the frozen floor. Court filings reveal that Le had desperately tried to escape, leaving her hands bloodied from attempts to alert anyone who might help. A chilling detail in the case is the claim that the freezer’s alarm system had been disabled, eliminating a potential lifeline for her.

Her family quickly filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Arby’s and the franchisee, alleging gross negligence. According to the lawsuit, the company and its management were aware of the freezer’s faulty door for months prior to the incident. It is alleged that a regional manager had documented the problem as early as August 2022 during a visit to the restaurant. In lieu of proper repairs, makeshift measures like propping the door open with screwdrivers and oil cans were reportedly used.

The lawsuit also alleges that corporate leadership failed to prioritize repairing the door, creating a hazardous environment that ultimately led to Le’s death. In response, the defendants have argued that Le herself failed to address or report the issue. They have also claimed she violated company policies by working alone in the restaurant at the time of the incident.

A pivotal development in the case occurred when the defendants sought to move the lawsuit into arbitration, a process where a neutral third party, rather than a jury, decides the outcome. The family’s legal team, however, has pushed back against this request, describing it as a tactic to delay proceedings and weaken their case. The motion is set to be reviewed in January 2025, potentially impacting how the case moves forward.

The tragedy has left a lasting mark on Le’s family, especially her children. Her eldest son, who worked alongside her and discovered her body, was particularly affected. Beyond the personal grief, the lawsuit raises broader questions about workplace safety standards and the responsibilities of employers to address known hazards.

This case is one that draws attention to the devastating consequences of neglecting employee safety. While the legal battle is ongoing, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of proactive measures in maintaining safe working conditions. Regardless of the court’s final decision, the incident has sparked a necessary dialogue about accountability within corporate frameworks.

