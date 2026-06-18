Family Sues Catholic School Over Soccer Discipline Dispute

Family alleges poor supervision led to injury, punishment and lasting harm at school.

A New York family has filed a lawsuit against a Catholic high school, the Archdiocese of New York, and a former soccer coach after an incident that left a teenage player hurt and later disciplined during a school sports event. The case was filed in New York Supreme Court by a parent identified only as S.O. on behalf of a minor child, L.O. The teenager attended Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie and played on the school’s soccer team. The lawsuit claims school leaders failed to properly supervise students before a game, leading to an altercation that caused physical and emotional harm.

According to court papers, the incident happened on September 19, 2025. The complaint states that another member of the team grabbed L.O. and slammed him onto a concrete surface. The teenager reportedly suffered scrapes and injuries to his arm, back and hip. The lawsuit states that no adult was present when the injuries took place and that the coach responsible for the team was absent at the time. The coach later questioned players about what happened but did not speak privately with L.O. Instead, the conversation allegedly took place while the other student involved was nearby. During that exchange, L.O. reportedly said that if he was a “camel,” the other player was an “ape.” The coach treated the comment as a racial slur and immediately punished L.O.

Court records state the coach ordered the teenager to turn his jersey inside out and sit out the remainder of warmups and the game. The family argues that the coach focused on the comment instead of checking whether the student needed medical attention after the physical confrontation. He never asked L.O. how badly he was hurt, even after learning that he had been. The family argues this response added emotional pain to an already upsetting event.

The former coach was later dismissed by the Catholic school, according to published reports. The lawsuit states that neither L.O. nor his parents asked for the coach to lose his job. Instead, the filing says the decision was made solely by school officials or the Archdiocese.

After the coach left, the family says life at the Catholic school became more difficult for L.O. The filing alleges L.O., and his parents, faced hostility from other players, coaches and members of the school community, creating an increasing uncomfortable atmosphere for all. The family argues only that school officials and the coach had a responsibility to make sure students were properly supervised during athletic activities and failed to meet that responsibility. An adult should have been present before and during the altercation and that better supervision could have prevented the incident.

The family seeks financial damages for physical injuries, emotional suffering, mental distress, humiliation and other losses. The lawsuit also asks for reimbursement of legal costs and any other relief the court believes is appropriate. The allegations remain unproven, and no court ruling has been made.

Kimberly Lau, the attorney representing the family, said the focus of the case is on student safety and accountability. She said the circumstances surrounding the incident should be viewed in full and expressed hope that the school and family can work toward a healthier environment for the student moving forward. As the lawsuit moves forward, questions about supervision, student safety and how schools respond to conflicts are expected to remain at its center.

Sources:

Lawsuit alleges soccer coach benched teen who was injured by teammate for alleged racial slur

Family sues Archdiocese of New York, school over soccer team injury