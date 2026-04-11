Family of Texas Teen Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Distributor for Alani Nu

The lawsuit claims that Alani Nu is marketed to young women and children through social media. It also alleges that Alani Nu is marketed as a “wellness” and “lifestyle” beverage, despite containing significantly more caffeine than competing energy drinks like Red Bull and Monster.

The family of a Texas teenager has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, claiming that the girl developed a fatal heart condition due to the high caffeine content in one of the distributor’s most popular products, the Alani Nu energy drink.

According to Today, the lawsuit was filed earlier this week on behalf of the family of Larissa Nicole Rodriguez, a 17-year-old from Weslaco, Texas. Filed in a Hidalgo County court, the lawsuit names Glazer’s Beer and Beverage and Glazer’s Beer and Beverage of Texas as defendants.

Glazer’s, notes Today, distributes Alani Nu energy drinks to retail locations through Hidalgo County. The company’s website states that it provides similar services in other parts of Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Benny Agosto Jr., an attorney for the family, said in an April 9 news conference that Alani Nu is “defectively designed, marketed, and inadequate warnings about the serious cardiac risk that this product brings.” He also criticized the product’s manufacturer for marketing the drink to young women using both social media influencers and targeted advertisements.

The Rodriguez family is seeking at least $1 million in damages.

Celsius Inc., the owner of the Alani Nu brand, told NBC News that it is “saddened by this loss, and our thoughts are with the family. We take product safety seriously and believe consumers should have clear information about what they are drinking.”

“Alani Nu energy drinks disclose 200mg of caffeine on the can, and the label states the product is not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant women, or women who are nursing,” Celsius Inc. said. “Our products comply with applicable federal labeling requirements, and our policy is not to market or sample to anyone under 18, consistent with those label warnings.”

Agosto said that his clients filed suit against Glazer because the distributor is responsible for introducing Alani Nu to the local market.

“The distributors are the ones who put it into the market here,” he said. “They are aware of these things.”

He said it is possible the lawsuit will be amended to include more defendants.

NBC News writes that, at the time of her death, Rodriguez had no pre-existing heart condition or heart-related health problems. A medical examiner tested the 17-year-old for substances—including illicit drugs—but “everything was negative, not one trace of alcohol or anything. The only thing she had in her system was caffeine.”

Agosto said that Rodriguez was “full of life, full of love, smart, academic and with a bright future.” She was a cheerleader and enjoyed playing tennis.

“Her life was cut short,” Agosto said at the family’s press conference.

Agosto described how, over the course of the year preceding her death, Rodriguez consumed at least one Alani Nu energy drink per day.

“It was very common for her to get up in the morning, go to school and have an Alani or be in sports activities and have an Alani,” Agosto said. “We have pictures and videos of her playing sports and her and her classmates, as well as other friends, drinking Alani or other energy drinks.”

The lawsuit claims that Alani Nu is marketed to young women and children through social media. It also alleges that Alani Nu is marketed as a “wellness” and “lifestyle” beverage, despite containing significantly more caffeine than competing energy drinks like Red Bull and Monster.

Agosto said the Rodriguez family decided to sue to protect others from suffering a similar tragedy.

“They lost their only daughter. She was two months from 18,” he said. “What ultimately they want is that this doesn’t happen to a single child. If they can save one life, that’s what they want. If they can change the industry so that there’s better protections and warnings for kids, that’s what they want.”

Sources

Can Energy Drinks Cause an ‘Enlarged Heart’? Teen Dies After Drinking Too Many, Lawsuit Claims

Family says popular energy drink played role in cheerleader’s fatal heart condition

Lawsuit: Texas family claims Alani energy drinks caused 17-year-old cheerleader’s death